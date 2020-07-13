/
apartments under 1300
202 Apartments under $1,300 for rent in Lake Mary, FL
14 Units Available
Primera
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
19 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.
30 Units Available
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,782
1284 sqft
Nearby schools: Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High, Woodlands Elementary. Close to Greenwood Lake, Florida Trail, I-4, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Lake Mary Social Security Office. Pet-friendly apartments with sand volleyball court, recreation room, playground, tennis courts, dog park, pet salon.
6 Units Available
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
862 sqft
At Canterbury Crossings in Lake Mary, FL, you will enjoy the home-like atmosphere of living with no one above or below you and you will appreciate the savings that come from our energy efficient double walled construction.
53 Units Available
Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,272
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1203 sqft
Welcome to Allure on Parkway, a new height of living designed for those seeking a lifestyle above the norm. Allure isn’t just another apartment community, it’s an experience beyond any that you’ve had before.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Mary
12 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
1 Unit Available
2553 Grassy Point Drive 207
2553 Grassy Point Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
851 sqft
Beautiful Lake View Condo - Property Id: 307208 Beautiful 2/1, 2nd Floor, Lake View Condo, newly renovated very picturesque and private in a gated community at Lake Mary. Move-in ready condition.
1 Unit Available
1171 Stockton Drive
1171 Stockton Drive, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1138 sqft
1171 Stockton Drive Available 08/10/20 BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome AVAILABLE NOW - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Sanford, FL ! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
1 Unit Available
2549 Grassy Point Drive #107
2549 Grassy Point Drive, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Renovated! One Bedroom! Lake View! First Floor! - Welcome home to the BEAUTIFUL gated community of Regency Park at Lake Mary! You will feel right at home the moment you step into this newly renovated Lake Front Condo.
1 Unit Available
2612 Grassy Point Dr #108
2612 Grassy Point Drive, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
648 sqft
2612 Grassy Point Dr #108 Available 09/22/20 LAKE MARY: 1st Floor Unit - Gated Community AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 22nd! - Come see this 1 bed/1 bath condo in Lake Mary at Regency Park! This is a gated community, with clubhouse, swimming pool, playground
1 Unit Available
943 Bakewell Ct
943 Bakewell Court, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
998 sqft
Beautiful freshly painted 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the heart of Lake Mary. Lake Mary has been named in the top 100 places to live in the US because of the abundance of green areas and overall quality of life.
1 Unit Available
325 Arbor Lakes Cir
325 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1117 sqft
ADORABLE 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome for Rent in Sanford, FL! - Welcome home to this GORGEOUS 2 Bed 2 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL near Lake Mary, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
1 Unit Available
374 Knights Ct.
374 Knights Court, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1152 sqft
374 Knights Ct.
1 Unit Available
709 SECRET HARBOR LANE
709 Secret Harbor Lane, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
954 sqft
Dreams Do Come True! Nice bright 2 bedroom 2 bath condo on the ground floor in the gated community of Regency Park of Lake Mary. Spacious living room. Dining eating area off the kitchen. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and closet pantry.
1 Unit Available
Hidden Lake
102 Red Cedar Drive
102 Red Cedar Drive, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
102 Red Cedar Drive Available 07/20/20 *** APPLICATION PENDING DO NOT APPLY **2/2 Hidden Lake Villas/ Sanford** - *** APPLICATION PENDING DO NOT APPLY ***Very Nice 2 Bed, 2 Bath Villa, 1 Car Garage. All major Kitchen Appliances.
1 Unit Available
2230 RETREAT VIEW CIRCLE
2230 Retreat View Circle, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1203 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath Town home in a gated community. Low monthly rent. Centrally located. Very close to Lake Mary and Sanford business districts. Close to SR417 and I-4. Credit and background checks will be performed. No smoking.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Mary
26 Units Available
Timberlake
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
24 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
988 sqft
Lighted tennis court, dog grooming station and gourmet coffee bar. Units with patios or balconies, tailor-made cabinets and washer and dryers. Located close to schools, the Spring Hammock Preserve and Highway 17.
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
21 Units Available
Medith Manor
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,074
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1309 sqft
Community located right by Lake Brantley, a US Post Office, Highways 434 and 436. Resort-style living with an indoor basketball court, racquetball court, three lighted tennis courts, pool with sundeck, large fitness center, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
44 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,318
1273 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
5 Units Available
Timberlake
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,038
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful resort-like living awaits you at The Glades. Our beautifully manicured community is quietly tucked away in the centrally-located neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, Florida.
22 Units Available
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,019
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
915 sqft
Easte Pointe at Altamonte Springs offers a classic modern Floridian apartment setting with palm trees, wide lawns and two resort-style swimming pools. Apartments have newly renovated interiors with stylish wood flooring and open kitchens.
19 Units Available
Medith Manor
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle, Longwood, FL
Studio
$1,140
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1137 sqft
Located close to dining and entertainment, community features outdoor lounge areas. Gated entry and a 24-hour fitness center. Units have washer/dryer in unit, screened patios and vinyl wood plank flooring.
