3 bedroom apartments
63 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Lorraine, FL
Shalimar Pointe
903 Shalimar Cove
903 Shalimar Cove, Lake Lorraine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2306 sqft
This unique 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers an attached 2 car garage along with driveway parking and is located on the golf course at Shalimar Pointe in Shalimar.
Port Dixie
12 Tall Pines Trail
12 Tall Pines Trail, Lake Lorraine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1313 sqft
Located in Shalimar, single story 3 bedroom (with additional bonus room)1.5 bath home. Fenced backyard, and 1 car garage. Please contact our office to schedule a showing. Available 7-15-20. Owner has requested no pets.
Port Dixie
20 9Th Street
20 9th St, Lake Lorraine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1760 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom, two bath home in great condition. As you walk inside you will notice the neutral walls, recessed lighting, and large living room.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Lorraine
2397 Placid Drive
2397 Placid Drive, Ocean City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2132 sqft
Shopping for a long term rental in Fort Walton Beach? Check out this incredible 3BR/3BA townhome on Garnier Bayou. Unfurnished and rental ready, this great space offers mesmerizing bay views and even comes with a dock and boat slip.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Lorraine
763 Barley Port Lane
763 Barley Port Lane, Wright, FL
Fort Walton Beach's Premier Gated Subdivision w/Community Pool! Hurry Homes in this Subdivision Rent QUICKLY!~This Upscale 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Custom Home Features the Open Living Concept you have been Looking for!~ Custom ''Wood Look'' Vinyl Plank
600 CENTER Street
600 Center Street, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1442 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with separate dining room and separate study, open floor plan, breakfast bar, new carpet, 2 porches all located on a large lot near schools, shopping and dining.
Seabreeze
322 Hollywood Blvd NW
322 Hollywood Boulevard, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1219 sqft
Convenient Location - This charming 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom home is located only a few minutes away from schools, the beach and Hurlburt Field.
313 Somerset Drive
313 Somerset Drive, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1600 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM CENTRALLY LOCATED IN FT WALTON BEACH. EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND BOTH BASES. UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS.
Cinco Bayou
88 Yacht club
88 Yacht Club Drive Northeast, Cinco Bayou, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2013 sqft
88 Yacht club Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Bayou Views - This beautiful two-story home boasts 3 spacious bedrooms, 2/5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage.
South Bayou
245 Beal Parkway
245 Beal Parkway Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Ranch-Style Home in Central Fort Walton Beach - Offering July FREE with a one year lease! Offering a home in centrally located in the heart of Fort Walton Beach, this home's cozy living room features hardwood flooring and a gorgeous fireplace.
1771 GUILDFORD COURT
1771 Guildford Court, Wright, FL
Stunning 4 Bedroom House for Rent! - This house could be exactly what you and yours are looking for to make into a home. The property itself comes with plenty of space with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms so everyone has sufficient room.
1801 Pointed Leaf Lane
1801 Pointed Leaf Lane, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1512 sqft
1801 Pointed Leaf Lane Available 07/20/20 3 bedroom town home close to both bases! - Available Soon! 3 bedroom town home close to both bases! Large rooms, privacy fenced back yard with decking.
Kenwod
630 NE Golf Course Drive
630 Golf Course Dr NE, Fort Walton Beach, FL
AVAIL: 8/12. Flexible S/D = to 1 months rent can be broken up in 2 monthly installments if qualified. Pets allowed upon Owners approval & w/ a $250-500 non-refundable pet fee depending on pets.
3026 Yorktown Circle
3026 Yorktown Circle, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1120 sqft
This three bedroom, two bath patio home is ready for new tenants. Home is conveniently located and boasts an open floor plan. Spacious living/dining area, a unique fireplace, high ceilings, updated light fixtures and ceiling fans.
Northwest
139 Alabama Ave NW
139 Alabama Avenue Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2021 sqft
You will be hard pressed to find a nicer home that 139 Alabama Avenue NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL. 32548. Available August 1, 2020, this like new 2011 built 2021 sqft home sits on a beautiful shaded street in the heart of Fort Walton.
Beal Parkway
116 3rd Ave
116 3rd Ave SW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1395 sqft
Wonderful mid-century home on a quiet established family-friendly street in south Fort Walton Beach. With knotty pine solid-wood panels throughout, this home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal dining room, living room, bonus/family room.
920 Lawton Court
920 Lawton Court, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1379 sqft
Two story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located on a cul-de-sac. All tile downstairs, carpet upstairs (all 3 bedrooms located upstairs). Two car garage. Fenced in yard. Pets not negotiable. Available 5-11-20.
646 Virginia Oak Ct.
646 Virginia Oak Court, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1278 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath town home for rent in Fort Walton Beach! - Virginia Oak Court is centrally located in Fort Walton Beach. This townhome is located near both military bases, shopping and dining.
Valparaiso
2 Hidden Cove Circle
2 Hidden Cove Circle, Valparaiso, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1477 sqft
Super cute 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome conveniently located near bases, beaches, and more! This waterfront community features a community pool and fitness center.
1017 Creel Street
1017 Creel Street, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1425 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home with one car garage. This town home is located between Eglin Air Force Base and Hurlburt Field. The master bedroom is located downstairs.
Oakland
409 NW Adam Street
409 Adam St NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1162 sqft
Sorry No Pets Beautiful Home in central FWB - close to schools, shopping and both Military Bases.This two story home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac with ample parking and 1 car garage.Vaulted ceiling in living area and Master Bedroom downstairs.
811 Hayley Marie Court
811 Hayley Marie Court, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1339 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath town home for rent! Located in Fort Walton Beach, this complex is one block away from local dining, shopping, and Wal-Mart Super Center. Less than 15 miles away from Hurlburt Field. Kitchen features tile and all appliances.
East Miracle Strip
203 SE Alconese Avenue
203 Alconese Ave SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1996 sqft
Great location in the heart of Fort Walton Beach near the foot of the Brooks Bridge. Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom home built in 2011.
East Miracle Strip
203 Alconese Ave. SE 203
203 Alconese Avenue Southeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1996 sqft
203 Alconese Ave.
