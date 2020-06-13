74 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Jensen Beach, FL
Jensen Beach was named 2008's "Top Spot for Beach Volleyball" by "Prime Time" Magazine, but there's much more to this city than spiking balls and refreshing dips in the ocean. Jensen Beach's 15,000-or-so year-round residents are known for wanting to keep their quaint oceanside paradise a secret. After moving here, you'll see why!
Jensen Beach is an unincorporated community in Martin County, meaning it has no official municipal government. The town is nestled along Florida's Treasure Coast, aptly named because in the 1600s a bunch of pirates plowed their ships into the coral reefs found just offshore, sinking their booty but raising legends that attract treasure hunters to this day! See more
Finding an apartment in Jensen Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.