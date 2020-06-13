Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

74 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Jensen Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Jensen Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4100 NE Indian River Drive
4100 Northeast Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1326 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1 2020 Beautiful, almost brand new, Key West style home with wrap-around balcony. Enjoy spectacular sunrises along with the wildlife and beauty of the intracoastal waterway and good views of the rocket launches at Cape Canaveral.
Results within 1 mile of Jensen Beach

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
675 NW Flagler Avenue
675 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1266 sqft
Best view available at the Harborage. Full Panoramic river view from all rooms. This exceptional condo offers complete privacy from the covered balcony as you watch the sunrise, boats going by, and downtown Stuart.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
13825 South Indian River Drive - 3
13825 South Indian River Drive, St. Lucie County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
1bd 1ba Furnished, water trash included. Pet friendly 1bd 1ba Apartment available now, water trash is included.unfurnished $1000. Right on the Indian River great location pet friendly with deposit. Hurry won't last long.
Results within 5 miles of Jensen Beach
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Astorwood
1228 SE Asterwood Place, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
864 sqft
Astorwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
1 Unit Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
750 SE Damask Avenue
750 Southeast Damask Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1760 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN PSL W/ 2 MASTER SUITES! - This spacious 3 bedroom home is centrally located to US 1, Southbend area, and Floresta Elementary.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1662 SE Collette Court
1662 Southeast Collette Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
953 sqft
1662 SE Collette Court Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with garage - Subject to tenant criteria (RLNE3270342)

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
4515 sqft
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
438 Southeast Streamlet Avenue
438 Southeast Streamlet Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1875 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
2419 SW Foxpoint Trail
2419 Southwest Foxpoint Trail, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1585 sqft
Video Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1508 SE Royal Green Circle
1508 Southeast Royal Green Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
886 sqft
LIGHT AND BRIGHT 2/2 ON THE SECOND FLOOR WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE & POOL. TILE IN THE LIVING AREAS & VINYL WOOD FLOORING IN THE BEDROOMS. TENANT WILL NEED TO HAVE COA APPROVAL & COMPLETED APPLICATIONS BEFORE MOVING IN.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2440 SE Ocean Blvd
2440 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
969 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom nicely furnished second floor condominium overlooking the community heated pool in this quiet community.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2783 SE Bluem Way
2783 Southeast Bluem Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2111 sqft
Located in the Sandpiper Bay area with easy access to US 1, PSLBlvd. and all shopping facilities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1030 SW 31st Street
1030 Southwest 31st Street, Palm City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
860 sqft
Newer 2 story apartment. Perfect for the young professional or single person. Super nice 2 story apartment with a large living room and eat in kitchen downstairs, 20 x 11.5 bedroom & bath upstairs.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
748 SW 36th Terrace
748 Southwest 36th Terrace, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1021 sqft
This duplex is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with an open living room area and eat in kitchen. The kitchen has soft close cabinets and all appliances. There is a screened porch off the kitchen leading into a large backyard.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3237 SW Solitaire Palm Drive
3237 Southwest Solitaire Palm Drive, Palm City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1842 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath completely updated home in a gated community within Palm City. Easy access to I95 and Turnpike. Great schools within walking/biking distance. Pets allowed with owner approval and $250 pet fee. New A/C.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2600 S Kanner Highway
2600 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
820 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL: COMPLETELY RENOVATED, ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!! Available now-Dec 2020. 1st floor unit: 2 bed/1.5 baths with too many upgrades to note. New tile flooring and fresh paint.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle
3662 Southwest Sunset Trace Circle, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1296 sqft
Everybody's favorite 3-bedroom townhouse-the Wellesley in Sunset trace with master suite on the ground floor. Finally a great room open plan in a comfortable townhouse design.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1289 NE Ocean Blvd
1289 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1175 sqft
300 steps to have your toes in the sand! Pet Friendly up to 30 pounds, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath unit on the Ocean in small intimate condo association of Islander 12.. The unit is updated and offers covered parking.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
2175 Northwest Tilia Trail
2175 NW Tilia Trl, North River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1587 sqft
Beautiful Key West style 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2-Car Garage villa is now available for rent. This professionally managed property is constructed of concrete block and includes hurricane impact glass on the windows.
City Guide for Jensen Beach, FL

Jensen Beach was named 2008's "Top Spot for Beach Volleyball" by "Prime Time" Magazine, but there's much more to this city than spiking balls and refreshing dips in the ocean. Jensen Beach's 15,000-or-so year-round residents are known for wanting to keep their quaint oceanside paradise a secret. After moving here, you'll see why!

Jensen Beach is an unincorporated community in Martin County, meaning it has no official municipal government. The town is nestled along Florida's Treasure Coast, aptly named because in the 1600s a bunch of pirates plowed their ships into the coral reefs found just offshore, sinking their booty but raising legends that attract treasure hunters to this day! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Jensen Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Jensen Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

