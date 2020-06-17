All apartments in Hillsborough County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

18019 Birdwater Drive

18019 Birdwater Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1723167
Location

18019 Birdwater Drive, Hillsborough County, FL 33647

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1502 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18019 Birdwater Drive have any available units?
18019 Birdwater Drive has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 18019 Birdwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18019 Birdwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18019 Birdwater Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18019 Birdwater Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18019 Birdwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18019 Birdwater Drive offers parking.
Does 18019 Birdwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18019 Birdwater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18019 Birdwater Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18019 Birdwater Drive has a pool.
Does 18019 Birdwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 18019 Birdwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18019 Birdwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18019 Birdwater Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18019 Birdwater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18019 Birdwater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
