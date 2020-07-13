/
apartments with pool
45 Apartments for rent in Highland City, FL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
Results within 1 mile of Highland City
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
4162 WINDING VINE DRIVE
4162 Winding Vine Drive, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1713 sqft
Autumnwood Grove 3BR/ 2.5BA townhouse. Downstairs has a large open floor plan with a great room, kitchen, eating area, and half bath. Kitchen features a closet pantry and breakfast bar.
Results within 5 miles of Highland City
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Edgewood
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Fountain Place
1350 N Wilson Ave, Bartow, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1035 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located along the Fort Fraser Trail and close to shopping and dining. Community features reserved parking, extra storage and outdoor pool and deck.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
7 Units Available
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is minutes from area freeways and the park. Community amenities include poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and resident game room. Tot play area and bark park available. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Southwest Lakeland
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This fantastic community has seen significant upgrades and is just minutes from golf courses, restaurants, and shops. On-site pool and park area. Homes offer vinyl wood plank flooring, raised-panel cabinet doors, and modern appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
7111 Harvard Street
7111 Harvard Street, Lakeland Highlands, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1890 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2113 Winterset Drive
2113 Winterset Drive, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1630 sqft
3 Bedroom - Townhome S. Lakeland - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2-Story Townhome in the gated community of Wyndwood at Lake Highland. Walking distance to Highland Grove Elementary School. 2-Car garage and community pool. Sorry, but NO PETS.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
2251 Arrowhead Boulevard
2251 Arrowhead Boulevard, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1803 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
4205 Old Road 37
4205 Old Highway 37, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1076 sqft
This gorgeous 2/2 condo features laminate flooring. Inside Laundry room with Washer and Dryer (Not warranted). Large kitchen with lots of cabinets. Living/Dining Combo. Each bedroom has their own bathroom. Private screened porch.
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
2038 WINTERSET DRIVE
2038 Winterset Drive, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1146 sqft
Check out this inviting, end unit, waterfront townhouse with 2-car garage located in the South Lakeland gated community of Village at Lake Highlands! Views abound from the Kitchen, Great Room and Master Bedroom.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Lake Bentley
2025 SYLVESTER COURT
2025 Sylvester Court, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
854 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful Maintenance Free Lifestyle Condo in Kimberlea. This unit features an Elevator and Personal Storage Section. The Clubhouse is close by for Neighborhood Functions, Swimming Pool and Tennis Courts.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Crystal Lake
2276 Crystalview Court
2276 Crystalview Court, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1370 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2052 Bent Tree Loop West
2052 Bent Tree Loop West, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1284 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 10 miles of Highland City
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
23 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,426
1344 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
Studio
$758
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$911
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,072
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1237 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from I-4. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, garbage disposal, laundry and bathtub. Community amenities include gym, BBQ grill, pool and dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
56 Units Available
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,068
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1279 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Oakbridge
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1400 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1933 sqft
Welcome to luxury living in Winter Haven. Lakeshore Club is located on the Chain of Lakes between Lake Howard and Lake Mary minutes from downtown Winter Haven.
Last updated August 16 at 11:22pm
Contact for Availability
Webster Park North
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
494 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
908 sqft
Imagine the perfect place to live...Griffin Park offers the lifestyle you've been looking for and the services you deserve in your new apartment home.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
839 Cinnamon Drive
839 Cinnamon Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1670 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
