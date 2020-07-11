/
pet friendly apartments
54 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hernando Beach, FL
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Hernando Beach
4378 2nd Isle Dr
4378 2nd Isle Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Awesome 3/2/1 Home on the water. This home has been freshly and new carpet in the bedrooms. This home is on the water and is complete with a dock and boat lift.
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Hernando Beach
4459 Flounder Drive
4459 Flounder Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1275 sqft
NEXT AVAILABLE APRIL 5, 2021. Newly remodeled 3 BR/2 Bath Furnished Vacation Home in Hernando Beach. Master Suite offers a King size bed with an ensuite bathroom/shower only. Bedroom 2 has a Queen size bed.
1 of 61
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Hernando Beach
4508 Burmuda Drive
4508 Burmuda Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1673 sqft
CURRENTLY ONLY AVAILABLE APRIL 2021. This property is used by the Owners themselves May-December. Furnished Vacation Rental with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico. This lovely home sleeps 8 (King/2 Full/Queen).
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Hernando Beach
4391 1st Isle Drive
4391 1st Isle Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1340 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPT 1 - DEC 28, 2020. Leased Jan/Feb/Mar 2021. Furnished WATERFRONT VACATION RENTAL that Sleeps 6 (Queen/Twins/Pull-out). This Rental is totally remodeled and updated. It has 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath and a 1 Car Garage.
Results within 5 miles of Hernando Beach
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1019 Hollyhock Ln
1019 Hollyhock Lane, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1213 sqft
Spacious three bedroom one bath home on huge corner lot in Spring Hill. This home has been freshly painted inside and features tile throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7400 Mako Dr
7400 Mako Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
This stunning single story residence is on a large beautifully landscaped lot.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7270 Pond Cir
7270 Pond Circle, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
1053 sqft
WATER, LAWN, & PEST CONTROL INCLUDED IN THE RENT. This 2 bedroom apartment has a living room and dining area combo, kitchen with fridge, stove, dishwasher, and breakfast bar.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Timber Pines
6394 Lost Tree Ln
6394 Lost Tree Lane, Timber Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2406 sqft
Timber Pines furnished rental! This 2 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage home is available for rent! Featuring a living room, den, dining room, kitchen, master bedroom suite. Timber pines is a 55+ gated community.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
7254 Aberdeen Court
7254 Aberdeen Court, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Lovely 2 Bed/2 Bath with 17 ft dock and direct access to the Gulf for scalloping. Dock next door is available for use as well. Sleeps 6 (2 Full/Pull-out). 4 kayaks and a canoe available for tenant use.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
5530 Ramada Street
5530 Ramada Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
672 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Furnished Vacation Rental located on the Lynn Canal in Weeki Wachee, FL.
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
7281 Apache Trail
7281 Apache Trail, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
268 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER JULY 15, 2020. Furnished 2 Bedroom Vacation Rental in the Heart of Spring Hill. Queen beds in each Bedroom and pull-out sofa so it sleeps six comfortably. Spacious formal Living Room in addition to Kitchen/Dining/Family Room combo.
1 of 66
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
6447 Bass Road
6447 Bass Road, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1 - DEC 30, 2020 AND AFTER APRIL 1 2021. Cute and Cozy 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Waterfront Vacation Home in Weeki Wachee River Estates. Located just off Cortez Blvd.
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
5241 Alpaca Drive
5241 Alpaca Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
AVAILABLE AUG 1 - DEC 28, 2020. Leased Jan/Feb/Mar 2021. Furnished 3 BR/2 BA Waterfront Seasonal Vacation Rental in Weeki Wachee Gardens. Sleeps seven (Queen/King/Twins/Daybed). No annual rentals. Fenced back yard, Corner lot, new floating dock.
1 of 1
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
16103 Villa Drive
16103 Villa Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1508 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1305 Markham Ave
1305 Markham Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
Check out this well maintained, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage duplex. Stainless steel appliances with tile and laminate flooring. Newer light fixtures, ceiling fans. Inside laundry room, nook off kitchen, sliders to back yard. Approx. 800 sq ft.
Results within 10 miles of Hernando Beach
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4497 DEVONSHIRE AVE
4497 Devonshire Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1750 sqft
4497 DEVONSHIRE AVE Available 08/01/20 4497 DEVONSHIRE AVE, SPRING HILL, FL 34609 - Looking for the perfect move in ready updated pet friendly home in the heart of Spring Hill? Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage with a pool
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
11411 Perch Street, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14024 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14004 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14016 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$855
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14002 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$980
GREAT LOCATION NEAR GOOD SCHOOLS (3.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
12943 Impatiens St
12943 Impatiens St, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Beautiful NEW 3 bedroom home located on quiet Cul-De-Sac in Spring Hill. Tile floor in living area, carpeting in the bedrooms. Open kitchen with granite counters give this home a spacious feel.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Berkley Woods
8712 Ashbury Dr
8712 Ashbury Drive, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1968 sqft
This home becomes available on JULY 15TH! This amazing home is located in Berkley Woods in Hudson, FL. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and also has a den. The kitchen has a fridge, stove, microwave hood, and dishwasher.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Temple Terrace
7037 Colfax Dr
7037 Colfax Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1319 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with a HUGE BONUS ROOM that could be used as a bedroom or living area. This charming home sits on almost a half acre and includes 3 Car carport and large screened in back patio.
