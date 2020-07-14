201 PENSACOLA BEACH RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Completely remodeled, open kitchen, new flooring through out, new bathrooms, freshly painted through out, new refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Conveniently located just minutes from Pensacola Beach! Location is key in Gulf Breeze. Located minutes from Gulf Breeze A rated schools, Sunset Kids park with splash pad, grocery stores, restaurants and shopping. The complex has a community pool, club house, exercise area, and tennis courts. This is an end unit so you have more privacy with nothing but trees on the other side of the privacy fence. Steps away from the fitness/club house and pool. Nice views from the master bedroom. Enjoy all the amenities with the perfect location! Available July 13th, 2020, RENTED UNFURNISHED