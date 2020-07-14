All apartments in Gulf Breeze
201 PENSACOLA BEACH RD

201 Pensacola Beach Boulevard · (850) 916-5050
Location

201 Pensacola Beach Boulevard, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B10 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Completely remodeled, open kitchen, new flooring through out, new bathrooms, freshly painted through out, new refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Conveniently located just minutes from Pensacola Beach! Location is key in Gulf Breeze. Located minutes from Gulf Breeze A rated schools, Sunset Kids park with splash pad, grocery stores, restaurants and shopping. The complex has a community pool, club house, exercise area, and tennis courts. This is an end unit so you have more privacy with nothing but trees on the other side of the privacy fence. Steps away from the fitness/club house and pool. Nice views from the master bedroom. Enjoy all the amenities with the perfect location! Available July 13th, 2020, RENTED UNFURNISHED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

