apartments with pool
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:23 AM
110 Apartments for rent in Grove City, FL with pool
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grove City
1965 Massachusetts Avenue, Unit A
1965 Massachusetts Ave, Grove City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - *** Vacation / Short Term*** Available: April - December 2020 RENTED: January - March 2021 Jan-Mar $2,200* / month Apr-Dec $1,430* / month *Taxes and Fees not included Don't miss out
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Grove City
1954 OREGON TRAIL
1954 Oregon Trail, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
2/2 Condo available as seasonal rental. Dock and pool access. This condo has views of the marina and is located close to dinning, shopping and the beach. Please call for more details and for summer rates.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
8232 ARCHIE STREET
8232 Archie Street, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
957 sqft
Affordable two bedroom, 1 bath with screened in POOL and FENCED IN BACK YARD in tropical scenery! As you enter the home, you are welcomed by wonderful hardwood floors and slider door allowing the natural light to flow into the main living area.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Grove City
2085 DAKOTA AVENUE
2085 Dakota Avenue, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1212 sqft
Pet Friendly! Bring your boat! The Slippery Snook is the perfect south Florida vacation home for couples, families and your pets.
Results within 5 miles of Grove City
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Long Meadow
56 Long Meadow Court
56 Long Meadow Court, Rotonda, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2369 sqft
*Annual* 4 bedroom Spacious pool home in Rotonda! - 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage pool home with pool service included. Split bedroom floor plan, family room, formal living and dining room.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Englewood Village
308 Pine Glen Court
308 Pine Glen Court, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1715 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: through December 2020 RENTED: January through April 2021 Jan-Mar $3,800* / month Apr-Dec $2,500* / month *Does not include taxes and fees Three bedroom / two bath
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
White Marsh
7 Medalist Ct
7 Medalist Court, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1638 sqft
ALL OF THE RIGHT INGREDIENTS have been combined in this spacious and sparkling three bedroom, two bath vacation home. Step inside the inviting entry and enjoy the beauty and comfortable flow of this well-planned residence.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1216 Loma Lane
1216 Loma Lane, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
1216 Loma Lane Available 08/01/20 *** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***VACATION/SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: August through December 2020 RENTED: April-July 2020 and Jan-Feb 2021 Jan-Mar $2,600* / month Apr-Dec $1,500* / month *Does not
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Quails Run, Unit 4
26 Quails Run Blvd, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
634 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL Available: May through December 14, 2020 and starting May 1, 2021 Rented: Dec 2020 - Apr 30, 2021 Season (Jan-Mar) - $1,800 Off-Season (Apr-Dec) - $1,200 3 Month MINIMUM rental in this
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
10371 Grail Avenue
10371 Grail Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1612 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP
10600 Lemon Creek Loop, Rotonda, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
2628 sqft
Top notched up scale 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath townhouse with approx 2700 SF under/air. One of 2 master bedrooms/baths located on lower floor. Upstairs provides an additional master suite and 2 more bedrooms.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
White Marsh
124 MEDALIST ROAD
124 Medalist Road, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1903 sqft
SHORT TERM ONLY***AVAILABLE Sept 1 -30, 2020 and AVAILABLE MARCH 1 to APRIL 30, 2021 *** RESERVED Oct 1, 2020 to FEB 28,2021*** Nicely furnished 3 BR, 2 BA.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Oakland Hills
149 CADDY ROAD
149 Caddy Road, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1284 sqft
Located in the highly sought, deed restricted Rotonda community, this home makes for a comfortable vacation retreat. Pack lightly as the home is equipped with all the conveniences of home.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Long Meadow
155 LONG MEADOW LANE
155 Long Meadow Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1598 sqft
Leave those Winter blues behind as the sun is shining and the temperatures are perfect here in Southwest FL. Located in the well sought Rotonda community, this home is the perfect escape.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor
113 BROADMOOR LANE
113 Broadmoor Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1368 sqft
Welcome to this adorable home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home can accommodate your Florida visit, complete with a pool for your enjoyment. Off season rent $1800 per month. Season rates are $3200 per month. Available 10/2020 - 11/15/2020
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
8200 MEMORY LANE
8200 Memory Ln, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1752 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021! (3 month booking required - Jan 1 - Mar 31) Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $ 1,400/month and $700/week.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Oakland Hills
138 ANNAPOLIS LANE
138 Annapolis Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1679 sqft
Available January 2021. RENTED FEB/MARCH 2021 May - December available @ $2100 monthly price-all utilities included. Enjoy all the comforts of home during your Florida stay! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an indoor pool/electric heated.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
84 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD
84 Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
780 sqft
Furnished Annual rental available April 1st, 2020. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom ground floor condo. Amenities include tennis courts, clubhouse and pools. Rent includes water and sewer for $1050.00 per month.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pine Valley
116 TOURNAMENT ROAD
116 Tournament Road, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2215 sqft
This home offers it all! Pack the clubs golfers, as a course runs right behind the home, 1 of 5 in the community. Doesn't get more convenient than that.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
8151 MEMORY LANE
8151 Memory Ln, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1230 sqft
Ground floor, 2 bed, 2 bath condo corner unit available for March 2019!! Amenities include club house, heated pool and tennis courts.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
10520 AMBERJACK WAY
10520 Amberjack Way, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1758 sqft
3/2 condo available 3/1/2020 located in the Gated Community of the Hammocks on Placida Rd. Meticulously maintained grounds, club house, fitness center, pool, hot tub and tennis courts available to guests.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
490 CORAL CREEK DRIVE
490 Coral Creek Drive, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2574 sqft
High end, seasonal property located in Cape Haze. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths plus a den/office and a pool that overlooks Coral Creek. Gorgeous sunsets, this property is a perfect example of Florida living.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Long Meadow
26 LONG MEADOW LANE
26 Long Meadow Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1999 sqft
Golfing community seasonal vacation home! 3 bed/ 2bath pool home.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
23 QUAILS RUN BOULEVARD
23 Quails Run Boulevard, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
647 sqft
The quiet community of Quails Run is just minuets from Englewood Beach, shopping and restaurants. This turnkey furnished condo includes water, sewer, electric, basic cable and internet for $1200 per month.
