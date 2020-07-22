23 Apartments for rent in Grenelefe, FL with washer-dryers

Apartment List
1 Unit Available
Grenelefe Country Club
33 ASPEN DRIVE
33 Aspen Drive, Grenelefe, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
970 sqft
Workday is over and now it's time to relax and come home to your very own sanctuary. RELAX... YOU ARE HOME. This 2bed 2bath Condo located in Aspenwood in the historical Central Florida Golf Community of Grenelefe. As you enter...
Results within 5 miles of Grenelefe

1 Unit Available
259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE
259 Grand Rapids Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1249 sqft
Move in Ready 1/2 Duplex in Lake Marion Golf Resort. It is an open floor concept, with ceramic tiles in kitchen and Bathrooms and Carpet in Bedrooms. Interior Freshly Painted .

1 Unit Available
603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1
603 Lake Marion Gulf Resort Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
784 sqft
Beautiful Villa, move-in ready 2/2 in Lake Marion Golf Resort! New A/C and all appliances are new. all-new title. This condo is tucked back in a gorgeous Resort-like community. High ceilings and great natural light give the condo a spacious feel.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Dundee
608 FREDERICK AVENUE
608 Frederick Avenue, Dundee, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2574 sqft
For Rent-Gorgeous Five Bedroom/Two Bath Two-Story Lakefront Home. The home sits on a small hill majestically overlooking Lake Ruth. The elementary school and the Lake Marie Park are walking distance from this home.
Results within 10 miles of Grenelefe
Verified

7 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.

1 Unit Available
5890 Windridge Drive
5890 Windridge Drive, Winter Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
3050 sqft
Available 08/01/20 WindRidge - Property Id: 318611 Take a look at this enormous 4 bed 3.5 bath two story single family home in Winter Haven. This home features a Spacious Master bedroom with dual closets, garden tub and stand up shower.

1 Unit Available
Coopersmith Village
554 Hunter Cir.
554 Hunter Circle, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1038 sqft
Partially Furnished Villa in Coopersmith Village, Poinciana - Partially Furnished villa with 1038 sq ft, two bedroom two bath villa, utility room with washer/dryer and fenced/screened in patio.

1 Unit Available
718 Bobcat Ct.
718 Bobcat Court, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
996 sqft
Duplex in Poinciana, Polk County - Great 996 sq ft., 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms remodeled duplex. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Open floor plan with all kitchen appliances and stackable washer & dryer.

1 Unit Available
803 San Jose Ct
803 San Jose Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,415
1400 sqft
Located with quick access to the new connector rd, This one one has 4 bedrooms 2 baths and includes all the appliances with washer dryer.

1 Unit Available
607 Lyndsey Ln
607 Lydsey Lane, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1642 sqft
Pack Your Bags! This beautiful home is MOVE IN READY! Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 car garage! Enjoy your Large Eat In Kitchen with a Breakfast Bar that opens to the Family Room.

1 Unit Available
954 Alsace Dr
954 Alsace Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1532 sqft
Newly built home for rent in Poinciana, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, open floor plan, high ceilings, large master bedroom, modern kitchen with stainless appliances.

1 Unit Available
Southern Dunes Golf Course
2414 Saint Augustine Blvd
2414 Saint Augustine Boulevard, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1505 sqft
3/2.5 house for rent, fully furnished with private pool, gated community

1 Unit Available
5819 Windridge Dr
5819 Windridge Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1836 sqft
Nice single family home for rent in Winter Haven, 4 beds, 2 baths, located in Windridge community. This property has been renovated and is ready to be rented. You will love the spacious floor plan of this unit.

1 Unit Available
600 MARTINIQUE DRIVE
600 Martinique Drive, Cypress Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1628 sqft
READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Fully furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom POOL home! Located in the beautiful neighborhood of Orchid Springs, this home includes an updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, and hardwood flooring.

1 Unit Available
Lake Ashton West
5412 HOGAN LANE
5412 Hogan Lane, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2363 sqft
W E L C O M E Home! to your STUNNING retreat on one of Central Florida’s Premier, planned active adult communities! Everything about the Lake Asthon Community in Winter Haven was meticulously planned for a lifestyle that can be energetic or relaxed

1 Unit Available
Providence
2141 SHERBROOK AVENUE
2141 Sherbrook Avenue, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2671 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM & 3 BATHROOMS HOME LOCATED IN DAVENPORT, FL OFFERS A PANORAMIC VIEW OF THE COMMUNITY GOLF COURSE AND TRANQUILITY.

1 Unit Available
Coopersmith Village
421 HUNTER CIRCLE
421 Hunter Circle, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1038 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath townhouse in Coopersmith Village in the heart of Poinciana! Enjoy all tile flooring throughout, nice upgraded ceiling fan fixtures, newer refrigerator, new bathroom vanities & a private fenced in patio.

1 Unit Available
1360 DAVENPORT BLVD
1360 Davenport Blvd, Davenport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1447 sqft
September Move in! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.

1 Unit Available
601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE
601 Windsor Estates Drive, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2012 sqft
Search no more, you have found it. Well maintained four bedroom two story home is waiting for you. Space galore, more than 2000 square feet for you and your family to enjoy. All of the bedrooms are upstairs providing optimum living and privacy.

1 Unit Available
918 Halifax Dr
918 Halifax Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1029 sqft
34758 Neighborhood one just minutes off the new connector road to Champions Gate I 4 3 bedrooms 2 baths with screened in lanai and very nicely finished with tiles floors, stainless appliances upgraded bathrooms and surfaces all with a fenced in back

1 Unit Available
1550 11TH STREET NE
1550 11th Street Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1148 sqft
Clean, Warm, Charming, 2 bed 2 bath condo with astonishing Lake Buckeye views near the beautiful and fun Chain of Lakes in Winter Haven.

1 Unit Available
240 MILES COURT
240 Miles Ct, Davenport, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1637 sqft
New Construction property. Welcome to this new community Preservation Pointe. Make new memories in this great location near shopping centers, restaurants, I4, Hospital, Disney World and much more.

1 Unit Available
Lake Ashton Golf Club
4148 ABERDEEN LANE
4148 Aberdeen Lane, Lake Wales, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1319 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Lake Ashton, a guard gated, 55+ golf community. Large open Kitchen with ample cabinet space, closet pantry, breakfast bar, and inside laundry. Split Bedroom plan. Master Bedroom has a private bath with dual sinks.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Grenelefe, FL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Grenelefe offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Grenelefe. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Grenelefe can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

