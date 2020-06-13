Apartment List
FL
/
gateway
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 PM

194 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gateway, FL

Finding an apartment in Gateway that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo...

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11541 Villa Grand #807
11541 Villa Grand, Gateway, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
747 sqft
Great 1/1 Condo for Annual Rental in Gateway - AVAILABLE May 25th. Live in desirable Gateway! Well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. Spacious kitchen with tile flooring throughout the whole unit.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13232 Hastings LN
13232 Hasting Lane, Gateway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - Move in Special! $300 off the first month rent. A quaint community at Bristol Parc in Gateway now offering a beautiful 2 story home with 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
11561 Villa Grand
11561 Villa Grand, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1107 sqft
This quiet community HAS GREAT AMENITIES and NO MAINTENANCE WORRIES FOR YOU! This READY TO MOVE IN condo features, stainless steel appliances, tile floors, laminate floors in the bedrooms and much more! THIS CONDO OWNER IS SMALL PET-FRIENDLY WITH

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
11520 Villa Grand
11520 Villa Grand, Gateway, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
833 sqft
You'll fall in love with Royal Greens at Gateway with its lush tropical landscape and abundance of community amenities.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
11490 Villa Grand
11490 Villa Grand, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
You’ll fall in love with Royal Greens at Gateway with its lush tropical landscape and abundance of community amenities.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
11511 Villa Grand
11511 Villa Grand, Gateway, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
747 sqft
Recently remodeled 1 bed, 1 bath, unfurnished, open floor plan, Royal Greens unit.
Results within 1 mile of Gateway
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
Waterman Daniels
49 Units Available
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1509 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Gateway in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pelican Preserve
1 Unit Available
10700 Palazzo WAY
10700 Palazzo Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Pelican Preserve Resort 2 bed 2 bath condo available for monthly seasonal or short-term rental. Monthly rate is for off season months April-November.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Westminister
1 Unit Available
2385 Bainmar DR
2385 Bainmar Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Available May 15th. Beautiful Brighton model with 20 foot glass sliding doors for that nice open feeling! Sort after split bedroom floor plan.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Arborwood
1 Unit Available
11769 Grand Belvedere WAY
11769 Grand Belvedere Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1831 sqft
WATER Internet and Cable includes in this lovely SHORT TERM RENTAL. Rent 6 months up to 9 months. AVAILABLE starting now until December 31st 2020. - Nicely Furnished Unit.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Westminister
1 Unit Available
2246 Oxford Ridge Circle
2246 Oxford Ridge Circle, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
2107 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Lehigh Acres, FL is now available.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Westminister
1 Unit Available
4519 25th Street SW
4519 25th St SW, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
**DUPLEX** 2 bed, 2 bath one car garage, carpet and tile, fresh paint, pets ok with $300.00 per pet fee (no pitbullls). Clean and ready for move in.

1 of 15

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
4532 29th Street Southwest
4532 29th St SW, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1544670 Rare large half duplex with attached 2 car garage. Super close to hwy 80 and minutes from Daniels Pkwy and Colonial Blvd.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pelican Preserve
1 Unit Available
10482 Casella WAY
10482 Casella Way, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2376 sqft
Stunning lake views from this 2nd floor condo in Pelican Preserve. Enjoy your stay in the great room floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, den, 2 car garage, and spacious lanai.

1 of 1

Last updated December 9 at 08:30am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
4520 20th St SW
4520 20th St SW, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1136 sqft
Very cute and cozy 2 bedroom w/den 2 bath and 2 car garage duplex available for rent. New tile is being installed throughout, freshly painted, fully equipped kitchen, and washer/dryer hook up. lawn & salt service included.

1 of 7

Last updated December 9 at 08:30am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
4523 25th St SW
4523 25th St SW, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1173 sqft
This 2/2 plus den duplex features all new tile throughout and fully equipped open kitchen concept. 3rd room could be used as a bedroom, but has no closet. lawn & salt service included.

1 of 19

Last updated December 11 at 05:05am
Sunshine
1 Unit Available
3915 32nd Street Southwest
3915 32nd Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1541 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 5 miles of Gateway
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
$
Forum
35 Units Available
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1290 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
Forum
8 Units Available
Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in luxury at Cypress Legends at the Forum. At Cypress Legends we offer quality, comfort and remarkable services. Conveniently located near abundant shopping, dining and schools, Cypress Legends allows for quick access to Dr.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
216 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,214
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1106 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
$
46 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1268 sqft
Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours NOW AVAILABLE! Ask us about our rent specials! We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive one month free and up to a $650 gift card, plus pay no administration fee!
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
Pelican Preserve
9 Units Available
81 West
12810 Cypress Cape Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1430 sqft
Choose your one, two or three bedroom apartment for rent in Fort Myers, FL, and quickly fall in love with where you live.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
269 Units Available
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1145 sqft
This is your invitation to convenient, comfortable living in Fort Myers, Florida.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Gateway, FL

Finding an apartment in Gateway that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

