Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:36 AM
180 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Gateway, FL
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11541 Villa Grand #807
11541 Villa Grand, Gateway, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
747 sqft
Great 1/1 Condo for Annual Rental in Gateway - AVAILABLE May 25th. Live in desirable Gateway! Well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. Spacious kitchen with tile flooring throughout the whole unit.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
11520 Villa Grand
11520 Villa Grand, Gateway, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
833 sqft
You'll fall in love with Royal Greens at Gateway with its lush tropical landscape and abundance of community amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
9530 Blue Stone Circle
9530 Blue Stone Circle, Gateway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1792 sqft
Gorgeous Open Floor Plan Lakefront Home with a 3 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms and just under 1800 square feet of living space. This home has Tile Flooring throughout Living Area, Carpets and Laminate Flooring in bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Gateway
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
50 Units Available
Waterman Daniels
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1509 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Gateway in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Westminister
4892 30th St. SW
4892 30th St SW, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1181 sqft
2/2 in Lehigh Acres now available - Come see this 1181 sq ft home in Lehigh Acres. This home is 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom and comes with major appliances. Pet welcome with approval. Call today!! (RLNE5928474)
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Preserve
10700 Palazzo WAY
10700 Palazzo Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Pelican Preserve Resort 2 bed 2 bath condo available for monthly seasonal or short-term rental. Monthly rate is for off season months April-November.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Westminister
2385 Bainmar DR
2385 Bainmar Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Available May 15th. Beautiful Brighton model with 20 foot glass sliding doors for that nice open feeling! Sort after split bedroom floor plan.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Westminister
4519 25th Street SW
4519 25th St SW, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
**DUPLEX** 2 bed, 2 bath one car garage, carpet and tile, fresh paint, pets ok with $300.00 per pet fee (no pitbullls). Clean and ready for move in.
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
Westminister
4532 29th Street Southwest
4532 29th St SW, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1544670 Rare large half duplex with attached 2 car garage. Super close to hwy 80 and minutes from Daniels Pkwy and Colonial Blvd.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Preserve
10482 Casella WAY
10482 Casella Way, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2376 sqft
Stunning lake views from this 2nd floor condo in Pelican Preserve. Enjoy your stay in the great room floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, den, 2 car garage, and spacious lanai.
Last updated December 9 at 08:30am
1 Unit Available
Westminister
4520 20th St SW
4520 20th St SW, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1136 sqft
Very cute and cozy 2 bedroom w/den 2 bath and 2 car garage duplex available for rent. New tile is being installed throughout, freshly painted, fully equipped kitchen, and washer/dryer hook up. lawn & salt service included.
Last updated December 9 at 08:30am
1 Unit Available
Westminister
4523 25th St SW
4523 25th St SW, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1173 sqft
This 2/2 plus den duplex features all new tile throughout and fully equipped open kitchen concept. 3rd room could be used as a bedroom, but has no closet. lawn & salt service included.
Last updated December 11 at 05:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunshine
3915 32nd Street Southwest
3915 32nd Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1541 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 5 miles of Gateway
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
202 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,293
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1106 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
59 Units Available
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1145 sqft
This is your invitation to convenient, comfortable living in Fort Myers, Florida.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
10 Units Available
Forum
Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1396 sqft
Live in luxury at Cypress Legends at the Forum. At Cypress Legends we offer quality, comfort and remarkable services. Conveniently located near abundant shopping, dining and schools, Cypress Legends allows for quick access to Dr.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1114 sqft
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
$
42 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1268 sqft
Now Offering In-Person, Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours by Appointment! For a limited time, receive up to 8 weeks free! *See agent for details.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
$
38 Units Available
Forum
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1290 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
48 Units Available
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1348 sqft
The Edison offers Brand New Apartment Homes for rent in Fort Myers, FL. Located near the intersection of I-75 and Colonial Boulevard, The Edison Apartments is well-positioned to reap the benefits of proximity to everything Fort Myers has to offer.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
9 Units Available
Pelican Preserve
81 West
12810 Cypress Cape Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1430 sqft
Choose your one, two or three bedroom apartment for rent in Fort Myers, FL, and quickly fall in love with where you live.
Verified
Last updated July 8 at 02:08pm
6 Units Available
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1080 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Lexington Palms at the Forum offers centrally located apartments in Fort Myers, Florida.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
6 Units Available
The Corals
7310 Penzance Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
The Corals offers a refreshing heated swimming pool, tennis courts and much much more.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Alabama
18303 Gibraltar LN
18303 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,349
Nice and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.
