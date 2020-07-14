All apartments in Freeport
Find more places like The Sanctuary at 331.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Freeport, FL
/
The Sanctuary at 331
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

The Sanctuary at 331

24555 Highway 331 · (813) 940-4956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$1000 off your first month’s rent for move-in ready 2 bedroom apartments! Act fast...this won't last long! *Certain restrictions apply, inquire for more details
Browse Similar Places
Freeport
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24555 Highway 331, Freeport, FL 32459

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit K105 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit I201 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit H306 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit K103 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit F201 · Avail. now

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit L203 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Sanctuary at 331.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
media room
yoga
Home. It’s the place where you begin and end most days, where you create, share, and live your dreams. It’s the space where you rejuvenate so you can live the next day to its ultimate best. Shouldn’t the place you call home to be your sanctuary? At The Sanctuary at 331 Apartments for rent in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, you’ll discover a casual elegance unprecedented in modern apartment living. We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans equipped with stainless-steel appliances, an in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or solariums and walk-in closets. Spend time enjoying our unrivaled community amenities, which includes our 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and spa, and resident car wash station. Sanctuary at 331 provides pet friendly apartments in Santa Rosa Beach, FL so feel free to walk your furry companions around our dog park as well! Located in exquisite South Walton, Sanctuary at 331’s upscale amenities are further complemented by the location of this stunning com

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Sanctuary at 331 have any available units?
The Sanctuary at 331 has 17 units available starting at $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Sanctuary at 331 have?
Some of The Sanctuary at 331's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Sanctuary at 331 currently offering any rent specials?
The Sanctuary at 331 is offering the following rent specials: $1000 off your first month’s rent for move-in ready 2 bedroom apartments! Act fast...this won't last long! *Certain restrictions apply, inquire for more details
Is The Sanctuary at 331 pet-friendly?
Yes, The Sanctuary at 331 is pet friendly.
Does The Sanctuary at 331 offer parking?
Yes, The Sanctuary at 331 offers parking.
Does The Sanctuary at 331 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Sanctuary at 331 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Sanctuary at 331 have a pool?
Yes, The Sanctuary at 331 has a pool.
Does The Sanctuary at 331 have accessible units?
No, The Sanctuary at 331 does not have accessible units.
Does The Sanctuary at 331 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Sanctuary at 331 has units with dishwashers.
Does The Sanctuary at 331 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Sanctuary at 331 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Sanctuary at 331?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Latitude at Hammock Bay
205 Hammock Trl E
Freeport, FL 32439

Similar Pages

Freeport 2 BedroomsFreeport Apartments with Balcony
Freeport Apartments with GarageFreeport Apartments with Gym
Freeport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Panama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLNavarre, FLFort Walton Beach, FLCallaway, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLParker, FLValparaiso, FLWright, FLSpringfield, FL
Lower Grand Lagoon, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCedar Grove, FLCrestview, FLLynn Haven, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity