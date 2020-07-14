Amenities

Home. It’s the place where you begin and end most days, where you create, share, and live your dreams. It’s the space where you rejuvenate so you can live the next day to its ultimate best. Shouldn’t the place you call home to be your sanctuary? At The Sanctuary at 331 Apartments for rent in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, you’ll discover a casual elegance unprecedented in modern apartment living. We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans equipped with stainless-steel appliances, an in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or solariums and walk-in closets. Spend time enjoying our unrivaled community amenities, which includes our 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and spa, and resident car wash station. Sanctuary at 331 provides pet friendly apartments in Santa Rosa Beach, FL so feel free to walk your furry companions around our dog park as well! Located in exquisite South Walton, Sanctuary at 331’s upscale amenities are further complemented by the location of this stunning com