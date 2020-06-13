52 Apartments for rent in Fort Walton Beach, FL with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Arium Emerald Isle
214 Racetrack Rd NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arium Emerald Isle is a luxury apartment complex on the Emerald Coast near Elgin Air Force Base. Furnished corporate apartments available. Spacious floor plans and designer interiors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Beal Parkway
1 Unit Available
119 SE Beal Parkway
119 Beal Pkwy SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This middle unit offers a private balcony, stainless steel kitchen appliances, silestone countertops, walk in closets, ceramic tile floors, relaxing whirlpool tub, solid metal roofing, and a full size washer and dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Oakland
1 Unit Available
32 NW Reed Place
32 Reed Pl NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1711 sqft
Available June 15th Lovely all brick home centrally located. 1700sq. ft. 4 bedroom 2 bath home featuring tile floor throughout dining and kitchen. Large back yard for pets or entertainment. No smoking in home.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
East Miracle Strip
1 Unit Available
113 SE Brooks Street
113 Brooks St SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1833 sqft
WATERFRONT TOP END UNIT WITH AWESOME VIEW!!! Sought out condo on the sound and downtown area. Three bedrooms with each having their own bathroom. Spacious living room and master bedroom with patio doors leading to the balcony with view of the Sound.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Bayou
1 Unit Available
245 Beal Parkway
245 Beal Parkway Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
245 Beal Parkway Available 06/15/20 Large Ranch Home - Offering a home in centrally located in the heart of Fort Walton Beach, this home's cozy living room features hardwood flooring and a gorgeous fireplace.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ferry Park
1 Unit Available
316 Yacht Club Drive NE
316 Yacht Club Drive Northeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2097 sqft
Large Home Centrally Located in Fort Walton Beach in WaterFront Neighborhood - Offering a newly renovated home in the highly sought after waterfront neighborhood of Lakeland Heights.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
Ferry Park
1 Unit Available
34 Iowa Drive
34 Iowa Drive Northeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1410 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Fort Walton Beach is set in a quite neighborhood yet minutes away from the beaches of Okaloosa Island! Kitchen has gorgeous granite counter tops, Kenmore ''Ultra'' stainless appliances including refrigerator, gas
Results within 1 mile of Fort Walton Beach

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
763 Barley Port Lane
763 Barley Port Lane, Wright, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2269 sqft
Fort Walton Beach's Premier Gated Subdivision w/Community Pool! Hurry Homes in this Subdivision Rent QUICKLY!~This Upscale 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Custom Home Features the Open Living Concept you have been Looking for!~ Custom ''Wood Look'' Vinyl Plank

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2397 Placid Drive
2397 Placid Drive, Ocean City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2132 sqft
Shopping for a long term rental in Fort Walton Beach? Check out this incredible 3BR/3BA townhome on Garnier Bayou. Unfurnished and rental ready, this great space offers mesmerizing bay views and even comes with a dock and boat slip.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Mary Esther
1 Unit Available
29 E Lane Drive
29 Lane Drive, Mary Esther, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1134 sqft
AVAIL: 6/19. FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MO. RENT CAN BE BROKEN UP IN 2 MO. INSTALLMENTS IF QUALIFIED. SORRY, NO PETS/SMOKING ALLOWED.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1325 Greendale Avenue
1325 Greendale Avenue, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
996 sqft
AVAIL: 7/10. FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MO. RENT CAN BE MADE IN 2 MO. INSTALLMENTS IF QUALIFIED. SORRY, NO PETS/SMOKING ALLOWED.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1850 Norwood Court
1850 Norwood Ct, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
960 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION, ENERGY EFFICIENT, UTILITY ROOM, OPEN FLOORPLAN, LOTS OF LIGHT.IST FLOOR HAS PATIO, 2ND FLOOR HAS BALCONY. CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW. Available Jun 5

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
716 Randall Roberts Road
716 Randall Roberts Road, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
2118 sqft
Location, Location, and Location! Don't get stuck in traffic on 98!Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home with private office (office could be 4th bedroom).

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Scranton Street
105 Scranton Street, Ocean City, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1955 sqft
105 Scranton Street Available 07/01/20 Fantastic Floor Plan in Fort Walton Beach! - Walk in to this home to a well sized living/dining area. Moving into the kitchen which features granite countertops, back splash, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1710 Conservation Trail #304
1710 Conservation Trl, Wright, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1710 Conservation Trail #304 Available 07/02/20 The Residences at Cypress Preserve Beautiful 1B/1B Apartment in FWB in Pristine Nature Setting! - Apartment & Community Features Flexible Lease Terms for Military Military Discount Fitness Center Pet

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hurlburt Field
1 Unit Available
1705 Conservation Trail #202
1705 Conservation Trl, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1285 sqft
1705 Conservation Trail #202 Available 07/01/20 The Residences at Cypress Preserve Beautiful 3B/2B Apartment in FWB in Pristine Nature Setting! - Apartment & Community Features Flexible Lease Terms for Military Military Discount Fitness Center Pet

1 of 19

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Kenwod
1 Unit Available
940 Central Ave Unit 13
940 Central Avenue, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1180 sqft
Roomy two story townhouse with large living room with cozy brick fireplace. Both bedrooms have full bath. Split bedrooms (first and second floor). Wooden deck off first floor bedroom and fenced back yard. Available March, 28th!
Results within 5 miles of Fort Walton Beach

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1871 Heartland Drive
1871 Heartland Drive, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1080 sqft
Available July 1st!.. .Great looking home close to shopping, schools, and military bases. Well maintained with newer appliances. If you are wanting an affordable home in Fort Walton? This is it!. Early move in available upon request.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
895 Silverwood Court
895 Silverwood, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
960 sqft
CERAMIC TILE FLOORS IN KITCHEN, FOYER, AND BOTH BATHROOMS. VERY LARGE INTERIOR UTILITY ROOM WITH EXTRA SPACE FOR STORAGE. DOWNSTAIRS UNITS HAVE NICE PATIO AREA. MUST SEE! NO PETS.

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bayou Poquito
1 Unit Available
35 Birch Avenue
35 Birch Avenue, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2516 sqft
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom Home in Poquito Bayou - This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a 2 car garage has been tastefully renovated and is nestled on a large lot in Poquito Bayou near the public boat launch and parks! From the moment you

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1710 Conservation Trail #107
1710 Conservation Trl, Okaloosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1710 Conservation Trail #107 Available 07/06/20 Cypress Preserve Beautiful 1B/1B Apartment in FWB in Pristine Nature Setting! - Apartment & Community Features Flexible Lease Terms for Military Military Discount Fitness Center Pet Friendly Vaulted
Results within 10 miles of Fort Walton Beach
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1111 sqft
Resort-style living in the heart of the city. Outstanding amenities including hardwood floors, modern stainless steel appliances and large floor plans. On-site pool, internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
28 Units Available
Venue Emerald Coast
4211 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1568 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Destin boast spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and an outdoor kitchen. Within walking distance of a range of shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
18 Units Available
Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,187
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,528
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1080 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fort Walton Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fort Walton Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

