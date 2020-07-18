116 3rd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Wonderful mid-century home on a quiet established family-friendly street in south Fort Walton Beach. With knotty pine solid-wood panels throughout, this home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal dining room, living room, bonus/family room. Features include eat-in updated kitchen with ample cabinet space, beautiful new tile floors throughout, and newer heating and air conditioning system.



A large front yard and fenced backyard with mature trees (including pecan) offer opportunities for gardening. Two large camellias frame the living room window and bloom in the spring. Relax in the large screened Florida room and enjoy the surrounding tree line and watch the birds and squirrels -- almost like living in the country.



Huge parking area for multiple cars, boat, or RV. Quick access to Miracle Strip Pkwy, Beal Pkwy, Hollywood Blvd, and downtown FWB.



Non-smoking. Spayed/neutered CAT or DOG (NO AQUATIC pets) allowed with owner's approval and non-refundable pet fee.