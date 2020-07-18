All apartments in Fort Walton Beach
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:58 AM

116 3rd Ave

116 3rd Ave SW · (850) 865-1615
Location

116 3rd Ave SW, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
Beal Parkway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1395 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Wonderful mid-century home on a quiet established family-friendly street in south Fort Walton Beach. With knotty pine solid-wood panels throughout, this home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal dining room, living room, bonus/family room. Features include eat-in updated kitchen with ample cabinet space, beautiful new tile floors throughout, and newer heating and air conditioning system.

A large front yard and fenced backyard with mature trees (including pecan) offer opportunities for gardening. Two large camellias frame the living room window and bloom in the spring. Relax in the large screened Florida room and enjoy the surrounding tree line and watch the birds and squirrels -- almost like living in the country.

Huge parking area for multiple cars, boat, or RV. Quick access to Miracle Strip Pkwy, Beal Pkwy, Hollywood Blvd, and downtown FWB.

Non-smoking. Spayed/neutered CAT or DOG (NO AQUATIC pets) allowed with owner's approval and non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 3rd Ave have any available units?
116 3rd Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 3rd Ave have?
Some of 116 3rd Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
116 3rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 3rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 116 3rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 116 3rd Ave offers parking.
Does 116 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 3rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 116 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 116 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 116 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 116 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 3rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 3rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 116 3rd Ave has units with air conditioning.
