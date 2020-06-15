All apartments in Fort Walton Beach
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:14 AM

113 SE Brooks Street

113 Brooks St SE · (850) 217-0990
Location

113 Brooks St SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
East Miracle Strip

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 506 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
media room
WATERFRONT TOP END UNIT WITH AWESOME VIEW!!! Sought out condo on the sound and downtown area. Three bedrooms with each having their own bathroom. Spacious living room and master bedroom with patio doors leading to the balcony with view of the Sound. No carpet! Home has upgraded laminated wood floors and tile floors throughout! Bathroom upgraded with tile custom shower. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, pantry, plenty of cabinets/countertops and breakfast bar. Huge Master bedroom with separate shower and whirlpool tub. Two bedrooms with large walk in closets. Walking distance to downtown to restaurants,bars, movie theater, park and festivals! No Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 SE Brooks Street have any available units?
113 SE Brooks Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 113 SE Brooks Street have?
Some of 113 SE Brooks Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 SE Brooks Street currently offering any rent specials?
113 SE Brooks Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 SE Brooks Street pet-friendly?
No, 113 SE Brooks Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Walton Beach.
Does 113 SE Brooks Street offer parking?
No, 113 SE Brooks Street does not offer parking.
Does 113 SE Brooks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 SE Brooks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 SE Brooks Street have a pool?
Yes, 113 SE Brooks Street has a pool.
Does 113 SE Brooks Street have accessible units?
No, 113 SE Brooks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 113 SE Brooks Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 SE Brooks Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 SE Brooks Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 SE Brooks Street does not have units with air conditioning.
