113 SE Brooks Street

WATERFRONT TOP END UNIT WITH AWESOME VIEW!!! Sought out condo on the sound and downtown area. Three bedrooms with each having their own bathroom. Spacious living room and master bedroom with patio doors leading to the balcony with view of the Sound. No carpet! Home has upgraded laminated wood floors and tile floors throughout! Bathroom upgraded with tile custom shower. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, pantry, plenty of cabinets/countertops and breakfast bar. Huge Master bedroom with separate shower and whirlpool tub. Two bedrooms with large walk in closets. Walking distance to downtown to restaurants,bars, movie theater, park and festivals! No Pets allowed.