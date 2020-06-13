/
cheap apartments
103 Cheap Apartments for rent in Estero, FL
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
14 Units Available
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,085
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,403
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1097 sqft
Pet-friendly luxury apartment community located close to I-75 and shopping and dining. All homes have private entries, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
17 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,139
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,131
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1125 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
23540 Walden Center DR
23540 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
557 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1 632sqft. 3rd floor condo in the gated community of The Tides at Pelican Landing.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3120 Seasons WAY
3120 Seasons Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2nd floor, 1 bedroom condo in The Greens at Fountain Lakes in Estero! This is a must see. Fully furnished and turnkey!! Screened-in balcony with landscaped view, wood like floors and much more.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
23640 Walden Center DR
23640 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1bed/1bath unit is available for annual lease. This prime location condo located just across the street from Coconut Point Mall offers bright and open setting overlooking lake and mature landscaping.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
23660 Walden Center DR
23660 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
557 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful updated condo in the much desired community of The Tides at Pelican Landing! Granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile floors, and new windows are some of the upgrades you can enjoy in this condo.
Results within 1 mile of Estero
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
18238 Hawthorne RD
18238 Hawthorne Road, San Carlos Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
One Bedroom/one bathroom unit in the back separate from the house. Great Location. Minutes away from main roads, restaurants and shopping. Brand new appliances. Freshly painted. New AC wall unit.
Results within 5 miles of Estero
Last updated June 13 at 06:17am
Spanish Wells
4 Units Available
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1592 sqft
Welcome to Monterra at Bonita Springs, a luxurious apartment home community conveniently located in the heart of Bonita Springs, FL. Residents enjoy a lifestyle filled with exceptional amenities in a relaxing and peaceful setting.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Heitmans
1 Unit Available
8617 River Homes LN
8617 River Homes Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
699 sqft
Annual Rental in Bonita Springs! 1 bedroom, 1 bath 699sqft. first floor in condo in the gated community of The Sanctuary in Imperial River.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Bonita Springs
1 Unit Available
27725 Old 41 RD
27725 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Enjoy the perfect blend of sophistication and style with a touch of Luxury when you find your new home at Mosaic at Oak Creek.
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
17405 East Carnegie Circle
17405 E Carnegie Cir, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
896 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1740972 Fantastic rental in Fort Myers! Your next home includes: 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Central Air, Ceiling Fans, & Screened Porch.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heitmans
1 Unit Available
8687 River Homes Ln. #4207
8687 River Homes Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
644 sqft
8687 River Homes Ln. #4207 Available 07/16/20 SANCTUARY-IMPERIAL RIVER 1 BED/1 BATH - Spacious one bedroom, one bath within a gated community with loads of amenitIes. Bright Second floor unit with screened lanai and western exposure .
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bonita Shores
1 Unit Available
27682 Imperial River Rd Upstairs
27682 Imperial River Road, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
919 sqft
Affordable 1 Bed 1 Bath condo Mango creek - This 2nd floor 1 bed 1 bath condo is located in the heart of Bonita Springs. With a Great location tenants of this home would be less than 10 minutes from Bonita public beach and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
15156 Pine Meadows Drive-01
15156 Pine Meadows Dr, Lee County, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Newly updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with washer & dryer connections and faux wood flooring throughout. Corner unit in cozy community, close to US 41 shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
27103 Matheson AVE
27103 Matheson Avenue, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available for Mid February. All carpet will be removed and laminate installed along with a new tile backsplash in the kitchen. The laminate floors and vaulted ceilings will make this 1 bedroom condo feel larger than it is.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
17195 Fostoria LN
17195 Fostoria Lane, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
412 sqft
Great Over 55 community located in Estero area. Wonderful community pool. Lakes, great for fishing. Clubhouse activities, and Shuffleboard.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
26380 New Orleans DR
26380 New Orleans Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
**CARPET IS BEING REPLACED WITH NEW VINYL/LAMINATE FLOORING** Highly desirable area of Southwest Florida! This 55+ community (only 1 person is required to be of 55 or older, but no kids allowed) is located in the heart of Bonita Springs, just miles
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
10632 Woods CIR
10632 Woods Circle, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
504 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10632 Woods CIR in Bonita Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Estero
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
34 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,073
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
12 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1470 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
7 Units Available
Bay Harbor
9601 Bay Harbor Cir, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1411 sqft
Bay Harbor's waterfront apartment homes, in Fort Myers, FL, combine the luxury of a private home with the convenience of a private resort. Our professional management team's first concern is your satisfaction.
Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
269 Units Available
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1145 sqft
This is your invitation to convenient, comfortable living in Fort Myers, Florida.
