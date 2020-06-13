8931 BELLAWOOD CIR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood off of 9 Mile Rd, this 3 bedroom home is sure to please. Nestled into a picturesque neighborhood complete with sidewalks and well manicured lawns, you'll be in love before you've even pulled up to the drive. Inside, the home features a modern, open floor plan with beautiful tile in the common areas and bathrooms and carpet in the bedrooms. The living room provides ample space for large furniture suites. Beyond, you'll discover the kitchen with its beautiful, granite counters and stainless appliances; there's plenty of space here for food prep, and the long breakfast counter offers a great flex space for dining. Speaking of dining, the dine-in area is large and capable of hosting a 4 or 6 top table. Down the hall you'll discover the guest rooms and guest bath. Each guest room provides plenty of space and nicely sized closets. Further down you'll enter the spacious, master bedroom which will easily accommodate your king size bed and dressers. The master bathroom is complete with everything you've come to expect in such a space: dual vanities, a garden tub and separate shower, and a large, walk-in closet. The home features a cozy, covered patio that's great for enjoying those perfect evenings. And the backyard is privacy fenced. With easy access to local shopping and restaurants this home is a dream. Contact us to check it out.