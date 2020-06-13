8630 MESSICK ST

Amenities

The bustling Pine Forest area community is right at your finger tips in this like-new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom attached home. Like the title says, this home is beautiful and efficient. Tile flooring runs throughout the home and orange peel walls and ceilings add an additional touch of elegance. The living room provides ample space and the tidy, galley style kitchen has all the appliances you'd expect with plenty of cabinet storage and counter space. At the back of the home, an additional flex room works great for dining, an office, or game room. Both bedrooms are big, and you'll quickly fall in love with the closet space and organizers in each closet. This is truly a property that you're going to want to check out so don't wait! Call today to arrange your showing.