21 Apartments for rent in East Lake, FL with move-in specials
Don't call it Hillsborough Country. Seriously, you're thinking of a different East Lake. This one resides in Pinnellas, and it couldn't be happier.
East Lake, Florida, is a small town in Pinnellas County with a population of around 30,000. Although it is often confused with a town of the same name over the border in Hillsborough County, if you are looking for a welcoming neighborhood, this East Lake is the place to be (although the other's nice too, we're sure). See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to East Lake apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
East Lake apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.