Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

21 Apartments for rent in East Lake, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to East Lake apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
48 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
Results within 1 mile of East Lake
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
7 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,016
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.
Results within 5 miles of East Lake
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,721
1320 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,039
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
1386 sqft
Located alongside a beautiful nature preserve, these apartments are also only minutes away from entertainment, dining and shopping. Units are available in varying floor plans, offering in-house laundry and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,083
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1276 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
9 Units Available
The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr, Westchase, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,210
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1117 sqft
Located in Tampa's stylish Westchase neighborhood, near shopping, dining and many of the city's high tech companies. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes like granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
9 Units Available
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1285 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
22 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
$
15 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Results within 10 miles of East Lake
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
36 Units Available
5 West
5150 Net Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1152 sqft
Close to the Westshore business district and 5-star dining, these units come with a washer and dryer hookup, granite counters and modern appliances. Residents have access to an Internet cafe, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
21 Units Available
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
877 sqft
Bayvue is located south of Memorial Highway, one mile from the Veterans Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments feature several floor plans that include hardwood floors, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Community has car wash area and sports courts.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,004
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
11 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1499 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
29 Units Available
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,600
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1237 sqft
Our leasing office has officially reopened. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Town N County Park
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palmera Pointe is a 20 acre rental condominium community that redefines everyday living.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$958
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
925 sqft
Ten minutes from Clearwater Beaches and near airports. Updated kitchens with granite countertops and modern appliances. Pet-friendly community features bike storage, BBQ grills, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
12 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
54 Units Available
Villages of Wesmere
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
88 Units Available
Imperial Cove
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1432 sqft
Introducing Bainbridge Bayside, brand new apartments on Tampa Bay, featuring scene-stealing views, designer interiors, and a sophisticated amenity package rivaling that of a five-star resort.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
46 Units Available
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1381 sqft
Adjacent to Clearwater Mall, within walking distance of the Tampa Bay waterfront. Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, volleyball court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
6 Units Available
Town N County Park
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$875
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1000 sqft
Well-equipped 2-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, balcony, air conditioning, walk-in closets and laundry. The green and peaceful complex has a pool, gym, playground, clubhouse and more.
City Guide for East Lake, FL

Don't call it Hillsborough Country. Seriously, you're thinking of a different East Lake. This one resides in Pinnellas, and it couldn't be happier.

East Lake, Florida, is a small town in Pinnellas County with a population of around 30,000. Although it is often confused with a town of the same name over the border in Hillsborough County, if you are looking for a welcoming neighborhood, this East Lake is the place to be (although the other's nice too, we're sure). See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in East Lake, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to East Lake apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

East Lake apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

