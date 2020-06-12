/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:12 PM
55 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Eagle Lake, FL
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
929 North 10th Street
929 North 10th Street, Eagle Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1040 sqft
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Move-in ready Eagle Lake 3BR 2BA Block Home with no HOA features an open style dining and living room combination that's spacious for all.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
339 Squires Grove Drive
339 Squires Grove Drive, Eagle Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1264 sqft
Gorgeous Home Winter Haven 3 Bed / 2 bath - Lovely 3 Bedroom House For Rent Spacious / Airy and Ready for Move In Large Open Backyard Modern Kitchen Oversees Large Living Room Area 3 Large Bedrooms Please Txt Leasing Agent 305-951-4494 For
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
160 VISTA VIEW AVENUE
160 Vista View Avenue, Eagle Lake, FL
lovely lake home ready to rent. Spacious home with plenty of room for family and entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Eagle Lake
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
459 Majestic Gardens Blvd
459 Majestic Gardens Boulevard, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1324 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home on a quarter acre lot in the gated community of The Gardens. You can't beat this one. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and tons of cabinets. Open split floor plan. Oversized master bedroom with walk in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
839 Cinnamon Drive
839 Cinnamon Drive, Polk County, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
918 Summer Glen Drive
918 Summer Glen Drive, Polk County, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Orangewood
1 Unit Available
1715 Lake Shipp Drive
1715 Lake Shipp Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1324 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
430 RED HAWK LOOP
430 Red Hawk Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1065 sqft
Fully Furnished short term rental available 6/1/2020 to 12/15/2020. This fully furnished home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen has been updated with all new stainless steel appliances and is fully stocked with pots, pans and cooking utensils.
Results within 5 miles of Eagle Lake
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
11 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1933 sqft
Welcome to luxury living in Winter Haven. Lakeshore Club is located on the Chain of Lakes between Lake Howard and Lake Mary minutes from downtown Winter Haven.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3634 Queens Cove Boulevard
3634 Queens Cove Boulevard, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1632 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Quentin Ave. NW
231 Quentin Avenue Northwest, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
231 Quentin NW, Winterhaven - Single Family Home, New ROOF, Paint, kitchen, bath, deck and window AC units. (RLNE5844228)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
812 29th St NW
812 29th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1663 sqft
This newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. - This newly updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now. All new vinyl plank floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
510 Avenue U NE
510 Avenue U Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1073 sqft
510 Avenue U NE Available 07/02/20 PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER HAVEN - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER HAVEN 510 AVENUE U NE WINTER HAVEN, FL 33881 Rent: $925/month 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Nice large yard and affordable rental home in
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
1400 Ne 4thave
1400 Avenue E Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
VERY NICE House, CLEAN, COMFORTABLE, FULLY FURNISHED In East Boca Raton Florida. Walk to public, Starbucks to the Beach, to Boca Raton Downtown (Mizner Park) with all the nice restaurant with great food and Shopping Center.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4666 Osprey Way
4666 Osprey Way, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1683 sqft
Make the Halley plan your first home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a 2-car garage and landscaped backyard. You will also enjoy granite counter tops, energy efficient design. Set up an appointment today!!! Renter's Insurance Required.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3659 Queens Cove Boulevard
3659 Queens Cove Boulevard, Polk County, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2520 Avenue A Southwest
2520 Avenue E Northwest, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1310 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3217 Timberline Road
3217 Timberline Road, Jan Phyl Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1904 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Terranova
1 Unit Available
515 Terranova Circle
515 Terranova Circle, Polk County, FL
This is a very nice 4BR/2BA home in the gated community of Terranova. Located in SE Winter Haven with close access to Hwy 27, this home keeps you close to town while still allowing you to travel to Orlando and Tampa with ease.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Buckeye Ridge
1 Unit Available
5179 MICHELLE STREET
5179 Michelle Street, Winter Haven, FL
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home is NEWER and very large. Its located in Buckeye Ridge and features carpet in living areas and tile in wet areas and neutral painted walls.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6589 Crescent Loop
6589 Crescent Loop, Winter Haven, FL
6589 Crescent Loop Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous, 4-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Home - This home is only a few years old and features update appliances and a screened in patio as well as being zoned for the best schools!! Lessee(s) are required to provide
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1602 8TH STREET SE
1602 8th Street Southeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2592 sqft
Truly a rare find historical home build and designed by Mid Century Modern home builder Gene Leedy in 1963. This home is a work of art designed with the intention to create a lifestyle for the owner.
