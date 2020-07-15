Apartment List
/
FL
/
dundee
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:21 PM

52 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Dundee, FL

Finding an apartment in Dundee that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3584 Spring Creek Rd
3584 Spring Creek Road, Dundee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1625 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home built in 2015. This home has a grand open floor plan with the large living room/family room. The house has tile in the main living areas and mastershower . .

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1002 Daniels St 10
1002 Daniels Street, Dundee, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
280 sqft
Unit 10 Available 08/01/20 Studio Apartment in Dundee - Property Id: 315713 Renovated studio in Dundee. Renovated with gray paint and a new Ac. 800 deposit. Electric, water, trash and pest control included in rent.
Results within 1 mile of Dundee

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
406 Masterpiece Road
406 Masterpiece Road, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
6300 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
406 Masterpiece Road Available 07/20/20 Historic Gem on Starr Lake - This historic gem is large and beautiful! It has many many rooms including a billards room, large living room with huge fire place, elevated dining room, bar/balcony over looking
Results within 5 miles of Dundee
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,073
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1359 Nelson Park Court
1359 Nelson Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1020 Robin Lane
1020 Robin Lane, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1347 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 20

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
415 Bay leaf Drive
415 Bay Leaf Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1837 sqft
Beautiful 1837 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage home. Open/split floor plan with tray ceilings in master suite, bathroom with double sinks, shower and garden tub.

1 of 16

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
417 Danube Way
417 Danube Way, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1278 sqft
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1236 Amazon Lane
1236 Amazon Lane, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1726 Coriander Dr.
1726 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1442 sqft
Beautiful 3/3 located in the GATED community of Tuscany Preserve! Fresh paint and no carpet! - Furnished optional - $1450 unfurnished, $1550 furnished. Tuscany Preserve is a resort-style, private, gated, community in Southwest Poinciana.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1824 Lake Mariam Dr.
1824 Lake Mariam Drive, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
923 sqft
2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom in Winter Haven - 2-Bathroom Condo in Winter Haven features plenty of space, brand new tile flooring throughout the common areas, new paint and a fully enclosed tile patio!! The home sits in a quiet community which features a

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
424 Danube Way
424 Danube Way, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1211 sqft
Single Family Home in Village 7 Poinciana - Unfurnished, single family home for lease in Village 7 Poinciana! Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage with over 1211 sq ft.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1167 Nelson Meadow Ln
1167 Nelson Meadow Ln, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
This newly built home in Poinciana has everything! The home features an open floor plan and the kitchen comes with granite countertops plus upgraded fridge and over the range microwave.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
431 Mulberry Court
431 Mulberry Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1851 Superior Court
1851 Superior Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1001 Robin Ln
1001 Robin Lane, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1424 sqft
Stunning Luxury Pool home in Winter Haven Florida! - Have a staycation every weekend in this 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom POOL home in Winter Haven Florida.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
994 James Drive
994 James Dr, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1049 N. Platte Way
1049 North Platte Way, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
933 Centaury Drive
933 Centaury Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2166 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! - Beautiful Two Story fully furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! This property features a huge living room space and a spacious open concept kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills
839 Sherwood Drive
839 Sherwood Drive, Lake Wales, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1352 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 12

Last updated September 26 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
764 Barclay Terrace
764 Barclay Terrace, Lake Wales, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
Like new located close to the lake and walk path - YOU MUST CALL TO GET MORE INFO OR TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT. EMAILS GET LOST. 863-325-6680. This charming home is located close to Lake Wailes Lake and the walking path.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
410 Arkansas Court
410 Arkansas Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2129 sqft
Large Poinciana Dream - Don't miss out on this rare chance to live in Poinciana in a very large and beautiful home for a reasonable price! This 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home is located on the Polk County side of Poinciana.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
3338 Fox Ridge Drive
3338 Fox Ridge Drive, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1071 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1400 Ne 4thave
1400 Avenue E Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1544 sqft
VERY NICE House, CLEAN, COMFORTABLE, FULLY FURNISHED In East Boca Raton Florida. Walk to public, Starbucks to the Beach, to Boca Raton Downtown (Mizner Park) with all the nice restaurant with great food and Shopping Center.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Dundee, FL

Finding an apartment in Dundee that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLake Wales, FLPoinciana, FLHaines City, FLEagle Lake, FLDavenport, FL
Bartow, FLAuburndale, FLLoughman, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLCelebration, FLCombee Settlement, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLHunters Creek, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLFuller Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida