This beautifully renovated three bedroom two bathroom home is for rent! Located in the heart of Destin and a few blocks from the beach. This home features split floor plan; bamboo floors throughout open living area/ dining area and kitchen. All bedrooms have carpet. Kitchen contains all new stainless steel appliances, 6 burner gas stove, a quartz-top breakfast island and granite counter tops. Spacious master bedroom leads to a large closet. The master bathroom has a garden tub, a walk in shower and double vanity sinks. There is a separate laundry room that leads out to the 2 car garage. New roof installed in 2018. There is a community pool. No pets No Smoking.