Apartment List
/
FL
/
debary
/
apartments with gym
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:58 AM

44 Apartments for rent in DeBary, FL with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to DeBary renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Riviera Bella
606 Fiorella Court
606 Fiorella Ct, DeBary, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3029 sqft
5/3 DEBARY HOME IN BEAUTIFUL RIVIERA BELLA COMMUNITY - LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!! - Come home to this spacious 5/3 home located in the gated community of Riviera Bella located along the St. Johns River.
Results within 1 mile of DeBary

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE
450 Alessandra Circle, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
940 sqft
Villa Grande on Saxon offers seniors the convenience and flexibility that can only be found in a rental community. Villa Grande on Saxon is a multi-million dollar, 11,000 square foot clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of DeBary
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
232 Units Available
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1402 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:15 AM
53 Units Available
Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,272
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1203 sqft
Welcome to Allure on Parkway, a new height of living designed for those seeking a lifestyle above the norm. Allure isn’t just another apartment community, it’s an experience beyond any that you’ve had before.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:14 AM
14 Units Available
Savannah Park
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl, Sanford, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,118
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1037 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstate 4 with easy access to shopping and dining. Units have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, gym, tennis court and coffee bar. Concierge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
11 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1260 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
27 Units Available
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1400 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
23 Units Available
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located and convenient, these units are welcoming and new. Amenities include open floor plans, large closets, new kitchens and an on-site tanning bed and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:30 AM
$
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
15 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
2 Units Available
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1125 sqft
Proudly introducing Lake Monroe Apartments, a brand-new community set to change your expectations for luxury suburban living.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
10 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1337 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1233 Travertine Ter
1233 Travertine Terrace, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1914 sqft
IMMACULATELY CLEAN & NEW PAINT! This luxury 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath townhome is located in the highly sought after GATED subdivision of Greystone, conveniently located minutes to I-4, the Central Florida Greenway and the Seminole Town Center

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5640 Siracusa Lane
5640 Siracusa Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2268 sqft
5640 Siracusa Lane Available 08/01/20 Amazing 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Townhouse with loft for Rent in Sanford/Lake Mary, FL! - Amazing 3 Bed 2.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
824 Wood Briar Loop
824 Wood Briar Loop, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2681 sqft
824 Wood Briar Loop Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Gated Pool Home for Rent in Sanford Near Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Gated Pool Home for Rent in Sanford Near Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the gated community of Lake

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1112 LIMESTONE RUN
1112 Limestone Run, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1914 sqft
This stunning 3 Bedroom, 2 ½ Bath, 2 car garage townhome will leave you impressed. Great floorplan in a great neighborhood! Open Kitchen features 42-inch cabinets, Silestone counters, all appliances are included plus nice size pantry.

1 of 36

Last updated April 28 at 08:50 AM
1 Unit Available
1439 Lake George Drive
1439 Lake George Drive, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2163 sqft
Luxurious, 3BD/3.5BA Townhome in Heathrow! - This recently constructed townhome has 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths, 2,163 sqft town home is located in the premier community of The Grande Oaks at Heathrow.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
325 Arbor Lakes Cir
325 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1117 sqft
ADORABLE 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome for Rent in Sanford, FL! - Welcome home to this GORGEOUS 2 Bed 2 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL near Lake Mary, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Integra Village Trail
101 Integra Village Trl, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
642 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
715 Camarague Place
715 Camarague Place, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
890 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2625 White Magnolia Way
2625 White Magnolia Way, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1117 sqft
Heathrow/Sanford - Gated community of Arbor Lakes off 46A. 2nd floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, family room and separate dining room. Kitchen with a breakfast bar, balcony over looking community pond.
Results within 10 miles of DeBary
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
15 Units Available
Primera
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in DeBary, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to DeBary renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

DeBary 2 BedroomsDeBary 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeBary 3 BedroomsDeBary Apartments with Garages
DeBary Apartments with GymsDeBary Apartments with ParkingDeBary Apartments with Pools
DeBary Apartments with Washer-DryersDeBary Dog Friendly ApartmentsDeBary Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FL
Daytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus