Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:04 AM

1801 NW US Highway 19

1801 Suncoast Boulevard · (352) 688-6500
Location

1801 Suncoast Boulevard, Crystal River, FL 34428

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$25,500

Studio · 10 Bath · 14999 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
The former JC Penney anchor at the Crystal River Mall is now available! It boasts over 50,000 square feet of flexible space conveniently located near the proposed expansion routes of the Suncoast Parkway and the Florida Turnpike. With 16' ceilings, direct loading dock access, over 100 parking spaces, updated sprinkler system and roof, this anchor is ready to be utilized as a light industrial/assembly/retail/showroom space. Subdivision is a possibility. Terms are negotiable. CAM, taxes, and utilities are extra.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 NW US Highway 19 have any available units?
1801 NW US Highway 19 has a unit available for $25,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1801 NW US Highway 19 currently offering any rent specials?
1801 NW US Highway 19 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 NW US Highway 19 pet-friendly?
No, 1801 NW US Highway 19 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crystal River.
Does 1801 NW US Highway 19 offer parking?
Yes, 1801 NW US Highway 19 offers parking.
Does 1801 NW US Highway 19 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 NW US Highway 19 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 NW US Highway 19 have a pool?
No, 1801 NW US Highway 19 does not have a pool.
Does 1801 NW US Highway 19 have accessible units?
No, 1801 NW US Highway 19 does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 NW US Highway 19 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 NW US Highway 19 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 NW US Highway 19 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1801 NW US Highway 19 does not have units with air conditioning.
