1801 NW US Highway 19

The former JC Penney anchor at the Crystal River Mall is now available! It boasts over 50,000 square feet of flexible space conveniently located near the proposed expansion routes of the Suncoast Parkway and the Florida Turnpike. With 16' ceilings, direct loading dock access, over 100 parking spaces, updated sprinkler system and roof, this anchor is ready to be utilized as a light industrial/assembly/retail/showroom space. Subdivision is a possibility. Terms are negotiable. CAM, taxes, and utilities are extra.