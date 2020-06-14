434 Hatchee Drive

Amenities

YARD CARE INCLUDED....Available 6/15/2020......South of I-10 home features 3BR/2BA with open floor plan. Office/bonus room can be used as a 4th bedroom. Extra-large great room with new laminate flooring in the living room, dining room, and foyer. Master bedroom with newer carpet and spacious master bath. Separate shower, garden tub, and double vanities. Large kitchen with island, tile flooring, new counters and eat in kitchen area. Formal dining room with new laminate flooring and natural lighting. Office/library is currently used as a 4th bedroom. 2 car garage, screened porch overlooking large fenced back yard. No inside smoking. Pets may be allowed with a $400 nonrefundable pet fee and owner approval. Sorry no cats due to allergies.