Crestview, FL
434 Hatchee Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:14 AM

434 Hatchee Drive

434 Hatchee Drive · (850) 331-2323
Location

434 Hatchee Drive, Crestview, FL 32536

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2104 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
YARD CARE INCLUDED....Available 6/15/2020......South of I-10 home features 3BR/2BA with open floor plan. Office/bonus room can be used as a 4th bedroom. Extra-large great room with new laminate flooring in the living room, dining room, and foyer. Master bedroom with newer carpet and spacious master bath. Separate shower, garden tub, and double vanities. Large kitchen with island, tile flooring, new counters and eat in kitchen area. Formal dining room with new laminate flooring and natural lighting. Office/library is currently used as a 4th bedroom. 2 car garage, screened porch overlooking large fenced back yard. No inside smoking. Pets may be allowed with a $400 nonrefundable pet fee and owner approval. Sorry no cats due to allergies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 Hatchee Drive have any available units?
434 Hatchee Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 434 Hatchee Drive have?
Some of 434 Hatchee Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 Hatchee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
434 Hatchee Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 Hatchee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 434 Hatchee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 434 Hatchee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 434 Hatchee Drive does offer parking.
Does 434 Hatchee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 Hatchee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 Hatchee Drive have a pool?
No, 434 Hatchee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 434 Hatchee Drive have accessible units?
No, 434 Hatchee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 434 Hatchee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 434 Hatchee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 434 Hatchee Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 434 Hatchee Drive has units with air conditioning.
