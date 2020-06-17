307 Scotch Pine Lane.

Amenities
This elegant 3-bedroom 2 bath home located in South Crestview will be available 15 June. This home features large bedrooms, tall ceilings and sits on a very large lot. The kitchen provides plenty of cabinet space, stainless-steel appliances and a quaint dining area. The master bath features double vanities, large tub, separate shower as well as a large walk-in closet. The spacious back yard includes a privacy fence for your small pet. This home is just a short commute to 7SFG, Duke Field, Eglin AFB and the beaches.