All apartments in Crestview
Find more places like
307 Scotch Pine Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crestview, FL
/
307 Scotch Pine Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:17 AM

307 Scotch Pine Lane

307 Scotch Pine Lane · (850) 888-3009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Crestview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

307 Scotch Pine Lane, Crestview, FL 32536
Rolling Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1941 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This elegant 3-bedroom 2 bath home located in South Crestview will be available 15 June. This home features large bedrooms, tall ceilings and sits on a very large lot. The kitchen provides plenty of cabinet space, stainless-steel appliances and a quaint dining area. The master bath features double vanities, large tub, separate shower as well as a large walk-in closet. The spacious back yard includes a privacy fence for your small pet. This home is just a short commute to 7SFG, Duke Field, Eglin AFB and the beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 307 Scotch Pine Lane have any available units?
307 Scotch Pine Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 307 Scotch Pine Lane have?
Some of 307 Scotch Pine Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Scotch Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
307 Scotch Pine Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Scotch Pine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 Scotch Pine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 307 Scotch Pine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 307 Scotch Pine Lane does offer parking.
Does 307 Scotch Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Scotch Pine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Scotch Pine Lane have a pool?
No, 307 Scotch Pine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 307 Scotch Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 307 Scotch Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Scotch Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Scotch Pine Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Scotch Pine Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 307 Scotch Pine Lane has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Bel Aire Terrace
100 Bel Aire Dr
Crestview, FL 32536

Similar Pages

Crestview Apartments with GarageCrestview Apartments with ParkingCrestview Dog Friendly ApartmentsCrestview Luxury PlacesCrestview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLEnsley, FLFort Walton Beach, FLMiramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FLWright, FLBagdad, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of West FloridaPensacola State College