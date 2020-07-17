217 Foxchase Way

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub oven

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

You will adore this beautiful 4BD/3BA brick rental home in Crestview, FL. The rooms are spacious and inviting. Cooking in the kitchen is an absolute dream as it is large, open and features plenty of cabinet space to boot. The living room features a corner fireplace that is perfect for those few cooler evening. The master bedroom and attached on-suite offers trayed ceiling, a garden tub and separate shower. In addition to two walk-in closets and a master bath. A large, Florida room is also located just off the back of the home. Lawn service is included in the rent.Dogs under 30 lbs will be considered. Sorry No cats.