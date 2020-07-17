All apartments in Crestview
217 Foxchase Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 PM

217 Foxchase Way

217 Foxchase Way · (850) 361-4178
Location

217 Foxchase Way, Crestview, FL 32536
Fox Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3046 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
You will adore this beautiful 4BD/3BA brick rental home in Crestview, FL. The rooms are spacious and inviting. Cooking in the kitchen is an absolute dream as it is large, open and features plenty of cabinet space to boot. The living room features a corner fireplace that is perfect for those few cooler evening. The master bedroom and attached on-suite offers trayed ceiling, a garden tub and separate shower. In addition to two walk-in closets and a master bath. A large, Florida room is also located just off the back of the home. Lawn service is included in the rent.Dogs under 30 lbs will be considered. Sorry No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Foxchase Way have any available units?
217 Foxchase Way has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 217 Foxchase Way have?
Some of 217 Foxchase Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Foxchase Way currently offering any rent specials?
217 Foxchase Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Foxchase Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Foxchase Way is pet friendly.
Does 217 Foxchase Way offer parking?
No, 217 Foxchase Way does not offer parking.
Does 217 Foxchase Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Foxchase Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Foxchase Way have a pool?
No, 217 Foxchase Way does not have a pool.
Does 217 Foxchase Way have accessible units?
No, 217 Foxchase Way does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Foxchase Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Foxchase Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Foxchase Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Foxchase Way does not have units with air conditioning.
