Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

NO YARD WORK...INCLUDED IN RENT!!! SHOWINGS START JULY 20. South of I-10!!! This 3/2 bath, split floor plan has is perfect for families needing a central location to schools and bases. There are features that make this home a must see...Fireplace, pergo flooring and heated/cooled enclosed Florida room to name a few. Bedrooms are large. PETS ARE NOT ALLOWED