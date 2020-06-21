All apartments in Crestview
Find more places like 143 Steeplechase Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crestview, FL
/
143 Steeplechase Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

143 Steeplechase Drive

143 Steeplechase Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crestview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

143 Steeplechase Drive, Crestview, FL 32539

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom Home! Call today to view this lovely 4BR/2BA home with large family room, open kitchen, breakfast nook, breakfast bar, formal dining, den/office, split bedroom plan with master bedroom, master bath w/ his and her closets, double vanity, three additional bedrooms and bath. Home is fenced, has an open patio, 2-car garage w/ opener and more. Call today!**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** An additional charge of $20 per month will be due with monthly rent payments to have HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Steeplechase Drive have any available units?
143 Steeplechase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crestview, FL.
What amenities does 143 Steeplechase Drive have?
Some of 143 Steeplechase Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Steeplechase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
143 Steeplechase Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Steeplechase Drive pet-friendly?
No, 143 Steeplechase Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crestview.
Does 143 Steeplechase Drive offer parking?
Yes, 143 Steeplechase Drive does offer parking.
Does 143 Steeplechase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Steeplechase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Steeplechase Drive have a pool?
No, 143 Steeplechase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 143 Steeplechase Drive have accessible units?
No, 143 Steeplechase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Steeplechase Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Steeplechase Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Steeplechase Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 143 Steeplechase Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bel Aire Terrace
100 Bel Aire Dr
Crestview, FL 32536

Similar Pages

Crestview Apartments with GarageCrestview Apartments with Parking
Crestview Dog Friendly ApartmentsCrestview Luxury Places
Crestview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLEnsley, FLFort Walton Beach, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FL
West Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FLWright, FLBagdad, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of West Florida
Pensacola State College