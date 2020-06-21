143 Steeplechase Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom Home! Call today to view this lovely 4BR/2BA home with large family room, open kitchen, breakfast nook, breakfast bar, formal dining, den/office, split bedroom plan with master bedroom, master bath w/ his and her closets, double vanity, three additional bedrooms and bath. Home is fenced, has an open patio, 2-car garage w/ opener and more. Call today!**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** An additional charge of $20 per month will be due with monthly rent payments to have HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.