8412 N. Triana Dr. Available 07/15/20 Citrus Springs 4 Bedroom - DO NOT walk property. There is a tenant in place until end of June. This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in Citrus Springs. Home has formal living and dining rooms, family room open to kitchen by a breakfast bar and a casual dining area. Home also has a fenced yard and a split floor plan. Located near the golf course and easy access in and out of Citrus Springs. Come take a look.Rental rate $1400/month.



We require 1st month, last month and one months rent as security to move in.

We also require a minimum credit score of 600 and minimum monthly income equal to 3x the monthly rent amount



