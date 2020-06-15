All apartments in Citrus Springs
8412 N. Triana Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

8412 N. Triana Dr.

8412 North Triana Drive · (352) 228-0876
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8412 North Triana Drive, Citrus Springs, FL 34434

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8412 N. Triana Dr. · Avail. Jul 15

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8412 N. Triana Dr. Available 07/15/20 Citrus Springs 4 Bedroom - DO NOT walk property. There is a tenant in place until end of June. This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in Citrus Springs. Home has formal living and dining rooms, family room open to kitchen by a breakfast bar and a casual dining area. Home also has a fenced yard and a split floor plan. Located near the golf course and easy access in and out of Citrus Springs. Come take a look.Rental rate $1400/month.

We require 1st month, last month and one months rent as security to move in.
We also require a minimum credit score of 600 and minimum monthly income equal to 3x the monthly rent amount

(RLNE3793666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8412 N. Triana Dr. have any available units?
8412 N. Triana Dr. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8412 N. Triana Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8412 N. Triana Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8412 N. Triana Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 8412 N. Triana Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Springs.
Does 8412 N. Triana Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8412 N. Triana Dr. does offer parking.
Does 8412 N. Triana Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8412 N. Triana Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8412 N. Triana Dr. have a pool?
No, 8412 N. Triana Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8412 N. Triana Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8412 N. Triana Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8412 N. Triana Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8412 N. Triana Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8412 N. Triana Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8412 N. Triana Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
