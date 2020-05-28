Amenities

Vintage home in City of Chiefland. Built in 1920. 1720 Htd. Sq. Ft. 3/2 or 2/2 with office/den/family room. There is wood flooring and wood walls throughout the home. 12-foot ceilings throughout. Brick fireplace in dining room, wood burning stove in master bedroom. Gorgeous wood detail in the ceilings and floors. Landlord will maintain the lawn. Owner will not allow painting, wallpapering, etc. on the walls, floors and ceilings. Pictures, wall hangings, etc. are limited in each room to protect the integrity of the home. Large front porch. 1 car carport. Sorry no pets.