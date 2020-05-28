All apartments in Chiefland
209 4 ST
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:48 PM

209 4 ST

209 Southeast 4th Street · (352) 463-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

209 Southeast 4th Street, Chiefland, FL 32626

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1720 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Vintage home in City of Chiefland. Built in 1920. 1720 Htd. Sq. Ft. 3/2 or 2/2 with office/den/family room. There is wood flooring and wood walls throughout the home. 12-foot ceilings throughout. Brick fireplace in dining room, wood burning stove in master bedroom. Gorgeous wood detail in the ceilings and floors. Landlord will maintain the lawn. Owner will not allow painting, wallpapering, etc. on the walls, floors and ceilings. Pictures, wall hangings, etc. are limited in each room to protect the integrity of the home. Large front porch. 1 car carport. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 4 ST have any available units?
209 4 ST has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 209 4 ST have?
Some of 209 4 ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 4 ST currently offering any rent specials?
209 4 ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 4 ST pet-friendly?
No, 209 4 ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chiefland.
Does 209 4 ST offer parking?
Yes, 209 4 ST does offer parking.
Does 209 4 ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 4 ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 4 ST have a pool?
Yes, 209 4 ST has a pool.
Does 209 4 ST have accessible units?
No, 209 4 ST does not have accessible units.
Does 209 4 ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 4 ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 4 ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 4 ST does not have units with air conditioning.
