Beautifully updated 3 bedroom/2 bath home for rent in Jay. This freshly renovated home boasts a covered front porch, laminate vinyl flooring throughout, updated fixtures, cabinets & appliances, and new windows, doors, and hot water heater. Surrounded by farmland, enjoy the quiet county life while being just a short drive away from the town of Jay or about 20 minutes away from five points. Call to set up your showing today!