All apartments in Brent
Find more places like 926 Montclair Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brent, FL
/
926 Montclair Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

926 Montclair Rd

926 Montclair Road · (813) 321-0166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

926 Montclair Road, Brent, FL 32505
Montclair

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 926 Montclair Rd · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1012 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
3/1 Northwest Pensacola Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located just minutes from the Cordova Mall. This home features tile flooring throughout. This property is available for a fast move in! this home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, tile throughout the home, and an electric stove in the kitchen. This home also has a spacious backyard. Come take a look today!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Decisions on renting to prospective tenants with criminal convictions will be made on a case-by-case basis with consideration given to the number, nature, and severity of said conviction(s) and in compliance with the April , 2016 Office of General Counsel Guidance on Application of of Fair Housing Act Standards to the Use of Criminal Records by providers of Housing and Real Estate-Related Transactions ("Guidance").

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE4460418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 Montclair Rd have any available units?
926 Montclair Rd has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 926 Montclair Rd currently offering any rent specials?
926 Montclair Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 Montclair Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 926 Montclair Rd is pet friendly.
Does 926 Montclair Rd offer parking?
No, 926 Montclair Rd does not offer parking.
Does 926 Montclair Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 Montclair Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 Montclair Rd have a pool?
No, 926 Montclair Rd does not have a pool.
Does 926 Montclair Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 926 Montclair Rd has accessible units.
Does 926 Montclair Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 Montclair Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 926 Montclair Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 926 Montclair Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 926 Montclair Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brent 2 BedroomsBrent 3 Bedrooms
Brent Accessible ApartmentsBrent Apartments with Parking
Brent Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALCrestview, FL
Ensley, FLSpanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLFoley, ALGulf Shores, ALValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FLWest Pensacola, FL
Wright, FLBellview, FLMilton, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLPace, FLWarrington, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity