apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:31 PM
177 Apartments for rent in Bradenton Beach, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Bradenton Beach
108 N 9th St
108 9th Street North, Bradenton Beach, FL
Studio
$1,495
450 sqft
Watch the sunset daily! Refreshed airy beach studio apartments with lovely porches and just across the street from the beach, bars and great restaurants. Apartments have been repainted inside and out and are refreshed for a nice beach hideaway.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
2500 GULF DRIVE N
2500 Gulf Drive North, Bradenton Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
3080 sqft
Weekly Rental. Sleeps 15. Short Term renting available at this beautifully, furnished, beachfront home with gas heated pool and spa. This beachfront home has 5 ensuite bedrooms, 5 baths, 2 1/2 baths and 4 car garage pool and spa.
Results within 1 mile of Bradenton Beach
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1449 sqft
OFF-SEASON BAYSIDE VACATION RENTAL close to the beach. Turnkey furnished 2 bed/2 bath unit with king bed in master bedroom and twins in guest. Additional couch and TV viewing area in guest bedroom. Sleeps 6.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
720 FOX STREET
720 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1051 sqft
MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BEACH AND BAY. Charming PET FRIENDLY 2-bedroom, 2-bath updated and comfortably furnished single family home with huge back-yard open lanai and close to the Bay. Flat screen cable TVs and WiFi Internet access.
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
6800 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6800 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1287 sqft
Are you looking for a tranquil getaway? This 2 BR/2BA rental is your answer! Located on the hidden gem of Whitney Beach on Longboat Key, this second floor fully furnished condo will melt your stress away.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
601 RUSSELL STREET
601 Russell Street, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1050 sqft
VILLAGE VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BAY AND BEACH. The perfect beach house getaway in the historic village of Longbeach, this 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom elevated home has a huge front porch for enjoying tropical breezes.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Cortez
3833 117TH STREET W
3833 117th Street West, Cortez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1245 sqft
Two Miles to the beautiful Gulf beaches of Anna Maria Island.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE
6917 Bayside Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1724 sqft
SPECTACULAR SUNRISE VIEWS! "CAPE COD" COTTAGE MONTHLY "PET FRIENDLY" RENTAL AVAILABLE IN THE HISTORIC VILLAGE OF LONGBOAT KEY.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
4004 6TH AVENUE
4004 6th Avenue, Holmes Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
675 sqft
Highly sought after annual rental in Holmes Beach. Upstairs 1 bedroom, 1 full bath renovated fully furnished condo close to the beach. Full size washer and dryer in unit. Includes all utilities except for Cable and internet.
Results within 5 miles of Bradenton Beach
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
29 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$956
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,072
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
12 Units Available
West Bradenton
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1000 sqft
Quiet community on huge property with lake. Recently renovated with new stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Private fireplace in some units. Tennis court, pool, and clubhouse on site. Near SR-684.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
10 Units Available
Perico
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1025 sqft
Great location near Robinson Nature Preserve and the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour laundry, basketball court, pool and dog park.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
West Bradenton
3727 Summerwind Circle
3727 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
3057 sqft
Palma Sola Trace 3/2.5 annual, Turnkey furnished - This beautifully decorated turnkey furnished 2 story home has over 3000 sq. ft. of living space and is centrally located with only 5 miles to Bradenton Beach.
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3420 77th St W Unit 301
3420 77th Street West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3420 77th St W Unit 301 in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1204 83rd St NW
1204 83rd Street Northwest, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2545 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1204 83rd St NW in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7730 34th Ave W Unit 101
7730 34th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7730 34th Ave W Unit 101 in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Perico
258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE
258 Sapphire Lake Drive, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2072 sqft
You can live where others vacation! This three bedroom/two bathroom water view condo is available furnished for a 12 month lease ($5,000/month).
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
5727 TITLE ROW DRIVE
5727 Title Row Drive, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2603 sqft
The Bedford model features an open 2 story layout. The spacious master bedroom retreat is located on the first floor. The kitchen, great room and dinette combine beautifully and make for enjoyable family living and entertaining.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
7408 6TH AVENUE NW
7408 6th Avenue Northwest, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1809 sqft
Luxury Pool Home 5 mi to Anna Maria Island! Are you building? Need a short-term, furnished rental while you prepare to close on a home? "Coastal Retreat" is newly furnished to created a wonderful escape.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Cortez
9604 CORTEZ ROAD W
9604 Cortez Road West, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1599 sqft
A home for you and your boat! Available now to rent on a annual basis, this spacious Penthouse unit offers views across to Palma Sola Bay and the intra coastal waterway.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5220 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1145 sqft
WEEKLY RENTALS AVAILABLE MAY THRU NOVEMBER; GORGEOUS VIEWS OF SARASOTA BAY CLOSE TO THE BEACH from this spacious tropical Bayside residence of only 8 units. Enjoy island living at its best in this updated 3-bedroom, 2-bath condo.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
West Bradenton
4802 51st Street West, Unit 509
4802 51st Street West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the 2nd floor, this fully furnished and beautifully decorated 1BR/1BA home features screened in porch with storage closet, central air conditioning and heat, a large walk-in closet in the bedroom, and all appliances including a washer
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
West Bradenton
6907 Playa Bella Dr
6907 Playa Bella Drive, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1525 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6907 Playa Bella Dr in Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
6701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6701 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1449 sqft
Live the life that you have been dreaming about! Walk right out your first floor condo onto the sandy Whitney Beach at Longboat Key.
