apartments under 1200
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM
123 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Boynton Beach, FL
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1303 N Railroad Avenue
1303 North Railroad Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bath in east Boynton Beach
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Dos Lagos
102 VIA DE CASAS NORTE
102 Via De Casas Norte, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
750 sqft
Beautiful & Tranquilize gated community. Walk or bike to shopping plazas. This community is well kept. Resident pool & tennis courts. Spacious 1/1 villa type condo. Tiled throughout, high ceilings, refrigerator, dish washer, washer and dryer.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2002 S Federal Highway
2002 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
580 sqft
Come on over and live in your own piece of heaven in this beautifully remodeled one bedroom, one bathroom condo. This condo offers luxury finishes with upgraded shaker cabinets, quarts countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
100 South Boulevard
100 South Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$880
1104 sqft
Affordable, sunny, & spacious second floor 2 BE/2 BA unit * Pergo floor in living area and both bedrooms (no carpet here) *Tiles in dinning area, kitchen, hall * All impact windows*Big, bright balcony*Plenty of closets & storage*Active 55+
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Leisureville
1115 Lake Terrace
1115 Lake Terrace, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
675 sqft
55/+ Community - Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom 675 sq. ft. condo in Boynton Beach.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
410 NE 17th Ave Apt #201
410 Northeast 17th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1122 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in Boynton Beach - Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo, It is only 5 minutes to Intracoastal, Marinas, parks and beaches. Use the exercise room then relax by the pool within steps of the unit. Large Screened in balcony.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
560 Horizons W
560 Horizon Street West, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
646 sqft
(THIS IS HOUSING FOR OLDER PEOPLE)GREAT FIRST FLOOR CORNER UNIT CLOSE TO CLUBHOUSE AND POOL SEMI CENTRAL AIR ,END UNIT LIGHT BRIGHT AND AIRY, PARTIAL VIEW OF INTRACOASTAL, HURRICANE SHUTTERS ALL AROUND, ENJOY FLORIDA LIVING AT ITS BEST, FURNISHED AS
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
740 Horizons W
740 Horizon Street West, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
646 sqft
LOVELY 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO LOCATED IN GATED INTRACOASTAL COMMUNITY. 55+ COMMUNITY. OPEN CONCEPT UPDATED KITCHEN, TILE FLOORS IN KITCHEN, DINING AND LIVING ROOM. CARPETED BEDROOM. CARPET RECENTLY CLEANED.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
800 Horizon W
800 Horizon Street West, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
587 sqft
Stunning condominium, in pristine condition and totally upgraded. The community is located right on the Intracoastal, & just a few minutes away from the beach. It is like living in vacation all year around!! Hurry it will not last long.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2303 S Federal Hwy S
2303 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
614 sqft
GREAT LOCAL RENTAL, WALKING DISTANCE TO PUBLIX, SHOPPING, DINING, CLOSE TO BEACHES, AND BETHESDA NEW A/C LAST MONTH, CABLE AND WATER INCLUDED IN RENT, TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC AND WIFI
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2161 NE 1st Court
2161 Northeast 1st Court, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
632 sqft
FURNISHED TURNKEY 2ND FLOOR 1 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATH CONDO LOCATED IN THE COMMUNITY OF VILLAGE ROYALE, WITH NEWER LAMINATE FLOORING IN THE MAIN AREA & BEDROOM, WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, REAR PATIO WITH POOL VIEW AND ALSO FACING SHUFFLEBOARD & CLUBHOUSE,
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
240 W Horizons
240 Horizons W, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
815 sqft
Corner unit. Private location with a magnificant greenbelt view. Second floor captures the cool ocean breezes. Home is renovated, completely furnished, and ready to move in.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
300 NE 26th Avenue
300 26th Avenue Northeast, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
NICE REMODELED CONDO: 1 BEDROOM, 1 1/2 BATHROOMS AT THE DESIRABLE 55+ COMMUNITY OF VILLAGE ROYALE. TILE THROUGHOUT THE UNIT WITH LARGE BEDROOM THAT HAS 2 SIDE BY SIDE CLOSETS AND 1 WALK-IN CLOSET. BATHROOM WITH ENCLOSED TUB & SHOWER COMBINED.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
205 Main Boulevard
205 Main Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 55+ community one mile from the beach. Walking distance to restaurants shops, the intracoastal and a top rated hospital. The community pool and clubhouse are a few steps from the unit.Impact windows.
Results within 5 miles of Boynton Beach
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1025 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Tropical Ridge
223 N E Street
223 North E Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
400 sqft
Fabulous 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment, new kitchen, Blinds, new bath and ALL NEW HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS THROUGHOUT! NEW INTERIOR PAINT, walk in closet, Terrazzo flooring, Great location (walk to downtown and the beaches) and neighborhood.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kings Point
257 Normandy F
257 Normandy Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
THIS ONE WON'T LAST! First floor corner condo. - Property Id: 305737 Completely updated First Floor spacious corner unit in 55+ gated community. Large tile throughout. Freshly painted. Washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Royal Poinciana
514 South C Street
514 South C Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now! This lovely 60's style apartment is fully furnished and stocked with all of your needs, dishes, cook-wear, oven, cleaning supplies, sheets, ironing board, just bring yourself and your cloths. Waiting for its perfect tenant.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Villages of Oriole
19 Abbey Lane
19 Abbey Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
FRESHLY PAINTED & RENOVATED 2ND FLOOR 2/2 W/WOOD-LOOK FLOORING & A SCREENED PATIO OVERLOOKING PRIVATE GREEN VIEW. ACTIVE 55+ COMM.W/POOL,CLUBHOUSE & COURTESY TROLLEY OR WALK TO SHOPS,THEATRE & RESTAURANTS. 3 MILES TO BEACH & TRENDY DOWNTOWN DELRAY
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
441 Pine Glen Lane
441 Pine Glen Lane, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
812 sqft
Fabulous condo with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath in the very active and sought after community Pine Ridge South.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kings Point
614 Monaco M
614 Monaco Way, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Beautiful and spacious furnished second floor corner unit. Conveniently located close to the elevator .
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Kings Point
354 Seville O
354 Seville Court, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
726 sqft
If a fabulous Location is important to you, this villa is it . Water view from your living room picture window, walking distance to Kings Point clubhouse and mall with many stores including Bagel Tree, Famous and Walgreens.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Bryant Park
101 Lucerne Avenue
101 Lucerne Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
Studio
$900
300 sqft
In the Heart of it all! Great updated efficiency in downtown Lake Worth. It's less than a mile to the ocean and one block from the intra-coastal. Large common room to enjoy reading or relaxing and a fenced yard with gazebo for outdoor fun.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kings Point
895 NORMANDY S
895 Normandy Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
760 sqft
Beautifully furnished and decorated. Fully equipped. Second floor bright corner unit! Impeccable. Available annually. Updated kitchen. Laminate wood floors throughout. 55+ community. Washer and dryer in unit. 24 hr security.
