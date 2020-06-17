All apartments in Black Diamond
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

3033 N Caves Valley Path

3033 North Caves Valley Path · No Longer Available
Location

3033 North Caves Valley Path, Black Diamond, FL 34461

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
Excellent opportunity to lease a beautiful home in the Guard Gated Community of Black Diamond. The home is currently listed for sale but the owner will take it off the market for one year. Features include: 3 Bedrooms, 3 full baths, fabulous kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas stove, hardwood and tile flooring. Stunning Master Suite with Euro Bath and custom closet systems. There is a separate dining room and living room with a Chef's kitchen opening into a large Great Room. Lanai features a great spa and overlooks the golf course. Included is basic internet, cable and 3 boxes plus lawn and pool maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 N Caves Valley Path have any available units?
3033 N Caves Valley Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Black Diamond, FL.
What amenities does 3033 N Caves Valley Path have?
Some of 3033 N Caves Valley Path's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 N Caves Valley Path currently offering any rent specials?
3033 N Caves Valley Path isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 N Caves Valley Path pet-friendly?
No, 3033 N Caves Valley Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Black Diamond.
Does 3033 N Caves Valley Path offer parking?
No, 3033 N Caves Valley Path does not offer parking.
Does 3033 N Caves Valley Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3033 N Caves Valley Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 N Caves Valley Path have a pool?
Yes, 3033 N Caves Valley Path has a pool.
Does 3033 N Caves Valley Path have accessible units?
No, 3033 N Caves Valley Path does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 N Caves Valley Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 N Caves Valley Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 3033 N Caves Valley Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 3033 N Caves Valley Path does not have units with air conditioning.
