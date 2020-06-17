3033 N Caves Valley Path

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub internet access

Excellent opportunity to lease a beautiful home in the Guard Gated Community of Black Diamond. The home is currently listed for sale but the owner will take it off the market for one year. Features include: 3 Bedrooms, 3 full baths, fabulous kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas stove, hardwood and tile flooring. Stunning Master Suite with Euro Bath and custom closet systems. There is a separate dining room and living room with a Chef's kitchen opening into a large Great Room. Lanai features a great spa and overlooks the golf course. Included is basic internet, cable and 3 boxes plus lawn and pool maintenance.