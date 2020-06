Amenities

Really nice large 2 bedroom / 2 bath pool home. Home features nice screened patio on front of home. 1 car garage with pull down screen and power door opener. Living room and a Florida room. Large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets for storage and all the appliances. Inside laundry room with new stacked washer/dryer. Screened patio on back of home connected to the in ground pool. Completely fenced backyard. Rent includes lawn care, pest control and pool care. First last and security due at move in. $50 application fee per adult. 1 year lease min.