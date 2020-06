Amenities

This is a 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home. Close to NAS Pensacola. Freshly painted, New flooring throughout entire home, and ready for move in immediately. Absolutely NO SMOKING on premises including both inside and outside the home. Home has one car garage with washer and dryer hookup. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis with approval and pet fee. Online Rental Application required with credit check. Must show proof of income. SORRY NO HUD Accepted. DO NOT COMPLETE online application, until directed to do so. No refunds will be given for Application fee. Deposit of $1000

