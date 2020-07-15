6657 Bellview Pines Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This delightful home located in Pensacola FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,275sqft! This property boasts great curb appeal with lots of mature trees, large front yard, and attached garage! Upon entering this fantastic home, you will enter the spacious Living Area with an abundance of natural light and cozy carpeting. Updated Kitchen and Dining Area provides a very functional layout. Large Master Bedroom has en suite master bath with modern tub. Both additional bedrooms are a good size with updated ceiling fans and fixtures throughout. The backyard has versatile covered porch that looks over the expansive back yard! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx



