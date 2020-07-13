126 Apartments for rent in Belleair Beach, FL with pool

/
1 Unit Available
2900 GULF BOULEVARD
2900 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1338 sqft
Rented thru 2/2021. One month minimum rental. Furnished direct Gulf front condo in Serena Del Sol 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom with brand new remodeled kitchen and living room. Washer and dryer in the condo.
1 Unit Available
3210 GULF BOULEVARD
3210 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1050 sqft
Available May 2020 $2000 off season rate. Wonderful 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo at Belleair Sands on Belleair Beach. Unit is located on the 3rd floor (elevator in building). Updated kitchen and design with gorgeous furnishings.
1 Unit Available
2509 GULF BOULEVARD
2509 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1764 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON. Rates vary depending on the month booked. 3br/3ba with an in ground pool (not heated) and a private yard. Fabulous Belleair Beach just a few miles south of Clearwater Bch.
Results within 1 mile of Belleair Beach
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1310 GULF BOULEVARD
1310 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,250
1570 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This GULF FRONT condo has everything you would expect from a destination Resort. Enjoy the World Class beach, extra-large pool, ample pool side accommodations and an independent spa.
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1660 GULF BOULEVARD
1660 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1610 sqft
This pristine 2 bedroom 2 bath condo features marble floors, marble baths, bamboo floors in both bedrooms, crown molding, custom mantle over marble framed wood burning fireplace, and spa tub.
1 Unit Available
1480 GULF BOULEVARD
1480 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1331 sqft
Available July 1, 2020 for 3 month minimum. $4000 season & $2500 off season. Enjoy breathtaking views from this spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with full kitchen, washer/dryer and amenities of a resort beachfront on the Gulf of Mexico.
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1621 GULF BOULEVARD
1621 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
WOW WHAT A VIEW!!! Gulf of Mexico & Clearwater Harbor Panoramic Water Views from this 11th Floor 2 Bed, 2 Bath Corner Unit Condominium Home at Isle of Sand Key on Clearwater Beach.
1 Unit Available
1520 GULF BLVD
1520 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1255 sqft
Enjoy BEACHFRONT living at its best! Steps away from the sandy beaches of Clearwater. This 2 bedroom unit is located in the much sought after Ultimar 1. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, eat-in area, & breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1560 GULF BOULEVARD
1560 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2464 sqft
Direct gulf front, furnished, modern condo at the Ultimar III.
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1290 GULF BOULEVARD
1290 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1464 sqft
SEASONAL LEASE ONLY - UNIT FEATURES: FURNISHED - 2 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths @ 1645 sq. ft. Includes kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, and items posted in photographs.
1 Unit Available
1540 GULF BOULEVARD
1540 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
Indulge yourself in luxury living in the clouds! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 16th floor condo is Florida living at it's best.
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1340 GULF BOULEVARD
1340 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CRESCENT BEACH CLUB located on beautiful Sand Key. This two bedroom, two bath direct Gulf front condo is offered furnished and available for up to an 8 month term commencing April 1. Cable and internet included.
1 Unit Available
1400 GULF BOULEVARD
1400 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1327 sqft
Available now for 2021 season Dec-April. 3 month min. Located in the beautiful Gulf Front Community of South Beach in Sand Key, Clearwater. This 2BR/2BA condo has been totally remodeled and just exquisitely decorated.
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
206 25TH AVENUE
206 25th Avenue North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,895
1560 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath Pool/Spa home just steps to Indian Rocks Beach! The home has been renovated with a brand new kitchen and pool with spa! Sun yourself on the massive patio deck, soak on the pool's sunshself with custom chairs or relax under the
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1430 GULF BOULEVARD
1430 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1624 sqft
Available starting August 2020, 3 Month Minimum or Long Term. Enjoy this beautiful, newly renovated Sand Key PENTHOUSE Condo located in Clearwater Beach, Florida.
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1501 GULF BOULEVARD
1501 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
Available June 1, 2020 for $3000 off season and $4500 seasonal rate. 3 month minimum rental building. This PENTHOUSE CORNER UNIT with 180 DEGREE VIEWS and 2000 sq ft.
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1390 GULF BOULEVARD
1390 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1697 sqft
Available for season 2020 - Gorgeous gulf-front, beachfront, Southwest facing 3 bedroom / 3 bath condo located in the exceptional Sand Key Club.
1 Unit Available
4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD
4 Belleview Boulevard, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1403 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Southern exposure, breathtaking views of the Intracoastal waterway, AND tranquil golf course views can be yours from this spacious updated unit! Relax on your balcony and soak in the sun on a lazy day and enjoy
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1301 GULF BOULEVARD
1301 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
760 sqft
Available Oct 1, 2020. $2500 (winter season); $1800 off season. Brand new completely renovated furnished with washer & dryer 1 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo at Bayside Gardens. All new furnishings and that is very tastefully decorated.
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
2111 BAY BOULEVARD
2111 Bay Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
Waterfront with in-ground pool! Long term rental in Indian Rocks Beach with a Dock and yes, it is OK to bring your golf Cart too!!. You can literally walk or golf cart to everything you need and more.
1 Unit Available
6 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD
6 Belleview Boulevard, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1403 sqft
Fabulous two bedroom, two bath, 1403. sq. ft. updated condo with newer windows and slider, new (2018) laminate floors, kitchen and updated baths with fabulous views of the sparkling blue Intercoastal Waterway and out to the Sand Key Bridge and gulf.
Results within 5 miles of Belleair Beach
Verified
12 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,014
1388 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Verified
13 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Verified
6 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
