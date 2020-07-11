4098 ROOSEVELT WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Enjoy this 2018, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with open floor plan and smart home features! This house has extra privacy backing up to a water retention area. You can sit on your back patio over looking your backyard. You will love the wood vinyl flooring through out the house. The kitchen includes some wonderful features such as stainless steel appliances, a large island and dark wooden cabinetry. LED, energy efficient lighting included through out the house. The LED lighting and the extra insulation means lower utility bills! Hurricane Protection Features can bring peace of mind. For the avid gardener a raised vegetable garden is available! There is a double gate which allows you to park your trailer with water toys in the back yard. There is an HOA to keep the neighborhood looking fresh and nice! 23 minutes to Whiting Field (12 miles) 16 minutes to Spencer Naval Outlying field (7 miles) 8 minutes to the Blackwater River (3.3 miles) 6 minutes to the Bagdad Community Center (2.3 miles) 6 minutes to the Bagdad Boat Ramp ( 2.2 miles) 8 minutes to the Milton Marina (3.8 miles) 8 minutes to Pensacola State College (3 miles) 17 minutes to Tanglewood Golf Club (6.9 miles)