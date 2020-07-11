All apartments in Bagdad
Find more places like 4098 ROOSEVELT WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bagdad, FL
/
4098 ROOSEVELT WAY
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:00 AM

4098 ROOSEVELT WAY

4098 Roosevelt Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4098 Roosevelt Way, Bagdad, FL 32583

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Enjoy this 2018, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with open floor plan and smart home features! This house has extra privacy backing up to a water retention area. You can sit on your back patio over looking your backyard. You will love the wood vinyl flooring through out the house. The kitchen includes some wonderful features such as stainless steel appliances, a large island and dark wooden cabinetry. LED, energy efficient lighting included through out the house. The LED lighting and the extra insulation means lower utility bills! Hurricane Protection Features can bring peace of mind. For the avid gardener a raised vegetable garden is available! There is a double gate which allows you to park your trailer with water toys in the back yard. There is an HOA to keep the neighborhood looking fresh and nice! 23 minutes to Whiting Field (12 miles) 16 minutes to Spencer Naval Outlying field (7 miles) 8 minutes to the Blackwater River (3.3 miles) 6 minutes to the Bagdad Community Center (2.3 miles) 6 minutes to the Bagdad Boat Ramp ( 2.2 miles) 8 minutes to the Milton Marina (3.8 miles) 8 minutes to Pensacola State College (3 miles) 17 minutes to Tanglewood Golf Club (6.9 miles)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4098 ROOSEVELT WAY have any available units?
4098 ROOSEVELT WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bagdad, FL.
What amenities does 4098 ROOSEVELT WAY have?
Some of 4098 ROOSEVELT WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4098 ROOSEVELT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4098 ROOSEVELT WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4098 ROOSEVELT WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4098 ROOSEVELT WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bagdad.
Does 4098 ROOSEVELT WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4098 ROOSEVELT WAY offers parking.
Does 4098 ROOSEVELT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4098 ROOSEVELT WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4098 ROOSEVELT WAY have a pool?
No, 4098 ROOSEVELT WAY does not have a pool.
Does 4098 ROOSEVELT WAY have accessible units?
No, 4098 ROOSEVELT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4098 ROOSEVELT WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 4098 ROOSEVELT WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4098 ROOSEVELT WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4098 ROOSEVELT WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLCrestview, FLEnsley, FLSpanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FL
Foley, ALGulf Shores, ALMiramar Beach, FLBrent, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FLWest Pensacola, FL
Wright, FLBellview, FLMilton, FLPace, FLGonzalez, FLWarrington, FLNiceville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of West Florida
Pensacola State College