Open your next business today in the downtown area of Avon Park. This space is available today and at a reasonable price. If your looking for office/retail space you have to see this property. Great for exposure to pedestrian and vehicle traffic. The property has 3 office spaces and 2 bathrooms and the owner will allow you to "build to suit". Moreover, the building is located next to the Chamber of Commerce in Avon Park---your customers will have no problem finding you. Give a call today to preview the office space.