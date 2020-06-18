12806 SW 45

Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! This property boast a combined ADT trip count of 16,500 cars per day passing by the site on Archer Rd. & University Ave. C-2 zoning allows for most retail uses. Building has an 18' roll up bay that is operational for Automotive use or specialty retail sales. 3 camera security system currently in place. Combined trip counts of 16,500 with the distribution being 12,000 ADT on Archer Rd east of University Ave & 4,500 along University. Call List Agent for showings or keys 352-363-0132