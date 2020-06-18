All apartments in Archer
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

12806 SW 45

12806 SW State Road 45 · No Longer Available
Location

12806 SW State Road 45, Archer, FL 32618

Amenities

ceiling fan
accessible
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accessible
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! This property boast a combined ADT trip count of 16,500 cars per day passing by the site on Archer Rd. & University Ave. C-2 zoning allows for most retail uses. Building has an 18' roll up bay that is operational for Automotive use or specialty retail sales. 3 camera security system currently in place. Combined trip counts of 16,500 with the distribution being 12,000 ADT on Archer Rd east of University Ave & 4,500 along University. Call List Agent for showings or keys 352-363-0132

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12806 SW 45 have any available units?
12806 SW 45 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Archer, FL.
Is 12806 SW 45 currently offering any rent specials?
12806 SW 45 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12806 SW 45 pet-friendly?
No, 12806 SW 45 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Archer.
Does 12806 SW 45 offer parking?
No, 12806 SW 45 does not offer parking.
Does 12806 SW 45 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12806 SW 45 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12806 SW 45 have a pool?
No, 12806 SW 45 does not have a pool.
Does 12806 SW 45 have accessible units?
Yes, 12806 SW 45 has accessible units.
Does 12806 SW 45 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12806 SW 45 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12806 SW 45 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12806 SW 45 does not have units with air conditioning.
