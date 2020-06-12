/
2 bedroom apartments
42 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Castle, DE
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
25 Units Available
Korman Residential at the Villas
21 Villas Dr, New Castle, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
903 sqft
Close to Highway 273 and the Christina River. Modern apartment homes with kitchen appliances, air conditioning and a patio/balcony. Recently renovated. Community offers a pool, a gym and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
The Garrison
505 West 7th Street, New Castle, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1150 sqft
At The Garrison, enjoy modern apartments in charming and historic New Castle, Delaware. We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
19 Units Available
Appleby Apartments
401 Bedford Ln, New Castle, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1022 sqft
Are you searching for an affordable apartment in New Castle, Delaware? Appleby Apartments has the home for you. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in New Castle are the perfect place to call home.
Last updated May 19 at 12:34pm
34 Units Available
Castlebrook Apartments
550 S Dupont Pkwy, New Castle, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
977 sqft
Cozy apartments with ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Minutes from Wilmington Airport. Run errands at nearby Governors Square Shopping Center.
Last updated May 19 at 12:20pm
6 Units Available
Sophia's Place East
2801 Stonebridge Blvd, New Castle, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1040 sqft
Near Dover Downs and Delaware Park and Beaches. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens, private balconies and wall-to-wall carpeting. Pets welcome. Onsite fitness center, pool, tennis courts and play areas. Available furnished.
Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
12 Units Available
Sophia's Place West
30 Highland Blvd, New Castle, DE
2 Bedrooms
$974
1004 sqft
Comfortable apartments feature new kitchens and plush carpeting. Lots of community amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Close to Highway 13 and Wilmington Airport. Shop at Christiana Mall during free time.
Results within 5 miles of New Castle
Last updated June 12 at 12:36pm
9 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
207 Mederia Cir, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
855 sqft
Newly updated apartments energy-efficient windows and custom bedrooms. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a playground and gym. Close to the University of Delaware and Christiana Mall.
Last updated June 11 at 08:31pm
Delaware Avenue
6 Units Available
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1019 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Trolley Square close to downtown Wilmington and Interstate 95. Beautiful building with bright hardwood floors, new windows and lots of natural light.
Last updated June 11 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr, Bear, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Bear just off Route 40. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceiling and private patio. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
5 Units Available
Orchard Court Apartments
1000 Carroll Ave, Pennsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1080 sqft
Orchard Court apartment community is the pride of Pennsville, Salem County. We are a garden style community, consisting of 156 one and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
29 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Flats
1 Unit Available
2516 W 7th St
2516 West 7th Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhouse in Desirable Neighborhood - Property Id: 300266 A survey must be completed to request a showing. Convenient location in the City: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
217 W Franklin Ave
217 West Franklin Avenue, Wilmington Manor, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Charming Cape in Wilmington Manor - Charming cape in convenient Wilmington Manor features wood floors, decorative fireplace in living room, newer eat-in kitchen, partially fenced rear yard with storage shed, full basement with laundry, den on first
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2201 MELSON RD Unit H86
2201 Melson Road, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This 2BR/2BA apartment features a spacious living area, galley style kitchen with high end finishes, a private outdoor space, and
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Unit 2106 105 Christina Landing Drive
105 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1125 sqft
Unit 2106 105 Christina Landing Drive Available 07/01/20 Condo in lovely River Tower - 2 Bedroom and 2 bath luxury condo situated on the Wilmington Riverfront.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Triangle
1 Unit Available
2307 North Harrison Street - 21
2307 North Harrison Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Rent includes heat, water, sewer, and trash. 23 Unit Apartment Complex, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments, gas boiler, heat included.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
East Side
1 Unit Available
1029 N PINE STREET
1029 North Pine Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$850
1225 sqft
As you walk in you will notice a nice open layout with tall ceilings throughout. As you pass the dining area you will enter an updated kitchen with a side laundry with washer & dryer. There are 2/ 3 bedrooms in the upper level.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
8 FRESCONI COURT
8 Fresconi Court, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1775 sqft
Home like you've never seen before!! Absolutely everything top to bottom is brand new!! Eat in kitchen with laminate flooring and stainless steel appliances, huge great room w/laminate flooring and recessed lighting, spacious bedrooms, second
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
102 HIGHLAND AVENUE
102 Highland Avenue, Pennsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
772 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath has been recently updated. Close to Convenient Store, Schools, Pizza Shops, Banks and Riverview Beach Park.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Baynard Village
1 Unit Available
302 West 30th Street - 2
302 West 30th Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1100 sqft
Coming Soon***Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit boasts hardwood floors on the first floor, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a completely updated bathroom with beautiful tile shower.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Baynard Village
1 Unit Available
302 West 30th Street - 1
302 W 30th St, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Coming Soon***Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit boasts hardwood floors on the first floor, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a completely updated bathroom with beautiful tile shower.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Trinity Vicinity
1 Unit Available
1009 N MADISON STREET
1009 North Madison Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2625 sqft
Newly renovated two bedroom one bathroom second floor unit, fresh paint, new flooring. Enter in to the spacious living room with cathedral ceilings with adjoining dinning room with a separate kitchen and laundry room with a washer & dryer.
Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
1301 HARRISON #1502
1301 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
BEST views in the city. ALL utilities included.This two bedroom condo boasts great views and offers two full baths and in unit laundry. Enter the kitchen with updated appliances and tile floor. Off the kitchen is the laundry and dining area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
1504 N BROOM ST #19
1504 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Very spacious, two bedroom and two full bath condo available in the heart of Trolley Square. Enter to find in unit laundry and a large living space with high ceilings.
