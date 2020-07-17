All apartments in New Castle County
Find more places like 422 CENTERVILLE #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Castle County, DE
/
422 CENTERVILLE #2
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

422 CENTERVILLE #2

422 Centerville Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

422 Centerville Road, New Castle County, DE 19805

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
New Construction 2 Bedroom apartment with Central Air, kitchen with Granite counter tops stainless steel appliances. Off Street Parking in the rear of the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 CENTERVILLE #2 have any available units?
422 CENTERVILLE #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Castle County, DE.
What amenities does 422 CENTERVILLE #2 have?
Some of 422 CENTERVILLE #2's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 CENTERVILLE #2 currently offering any rent specials?
422 CENTERVILLE #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 CENTERVILLE #2 pet-friendly?
No, 422 CENTERVILLE #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Castle County.
Does 422 CENTERVILLE #2 offer parking?
Yes, 422 CENTERVILLE #2 offers parking.
Does 422 CENTERVILLE #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 CENTERVILLE #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 CENTERVILLE #2 have a pool?
No, 422 CENTERVILLE #2 does not have a pool.
Does 422 CENTERVILLE #2 have accessible units?
No, 422 CENTERVILLE #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 422 CENTERVILLE #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 CENTERVILLE #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 CENTERVILLE #2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 422 CENTERVILLE #2 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr
Wilmington, DE 19809
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr
Newark, DE 19702
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr
Bear, DE 19701
Sophia's Place West
30 Highland Blvd
New Castle, DE 19720
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr
Claymont, DE 19703
Lehigh Flats
650 Lehigh Road
Newark, DE 19711
Christina Mill
100 Christina Mill Dr
Newark, DE 19711
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd
Wilmington, DE 19809

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PADover, DEPhoenixville, PACamden, NJAberdeen, MDVineland, NJGlassboro, NJ
Bear, DEArdmore, PAChester, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAKennett Square, PABrookside, DEPenns Grove, NJPennsville, NJEdgemoor, DECarneys Point, NJ
Claymont, DEBeckett, NJChester Heights, PAEddystone, PAMedia, PAMorton, PAProspect Park, PADrexel Hill, PABroomall, PANorth East, MDCoatesville, PAThorndale, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
University of Delaware