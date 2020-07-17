Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in New Castle County
Find more places like 422 CENTERVILLE #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
New Castle County, DE
/
422 CENTERVILLE #2
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
422 CENTERVILLE #2
422 Centerville Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
422 Centerville Road, New Castle County, DE 19805
Amenities
granite counters
new construction
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
New Construction 2 Bedroom apartment with Central Air, kitchen with Granite counter tops stainless steel appliances. Off Street Parking in the rear of the house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 422 CENTERVILLE #2 have any available units?
422 CENTERVILLE #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Castle County, DE
.
What amenities does 422 CENTERVILLE #2 have?
Some of 422 CENTERVILLE #2's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 422 CENTERVILLE #2 currently offering any rent specials?
422 CENTERVILLE #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 CENTERVILLE #2 pet-friendly?
No, 422 CENTERVILLE #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Castle County
.
Does 422 CENTERVILLE #2 offer parking?
Yes, 422 CENTERVILLE #2 offers parking.
Does 422 CENTERVILLE #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 CENTERVILLE #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 CENTERVILLE #2 have a pool?
No, 422 CENTERVILLE #2 does not have a pool.
Does 422 CENTERVILLE #2 have accessible units?
No, 422 CENTERVILLE #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 422 CENTERVILLE #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 CENTERVILLE #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 CENTERVILLE #2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 422 CENTERVILLE #2 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr
Wilmington, DE 19809
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr
Newark, DE 19702
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr
Bear, DE 19701
Sophia's Place West
30 Highland Blvd
New Castle, DE 19720
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr
Claymont, DE 19703
Lehigh Flats
650 Lehigh Road
Newark, DE 19711
Christina Mill
100 Christina Mill Dr
Newark, DE 19711
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd
Wilmington, DE 19809
Similar Pages
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PA
Wilmington, DE
Norristown, PA
Newark, DE
West Chester, PA
King of Prussia, PA
Dover, DE
Phoenixville, PA
Camden, NJ
Aberdeen, MD
Vineland, NJ
Glassboro, NJ
Bear, DE
Ardmore, PA
Chester, PA
New Castle, DE
Elkton, MD
Narberth, PA
Kennett Square, PA
Brookside, DE
Penns Grove, NJ
Pennsville, NJ
Edgemoor, DE
Carneys Point, NJ
Claymont, DE
Beckett, NJ
Chester Heights, PA
Eddystone, PA
Media, PA
Morton, PA
Prospect Park, PA
Drexel Hill, PA
Broomall, PA
North East, MD
Coatesville, PA
Thorndale, PA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
Temple University
Thomas Jefferson University
University of Delaware