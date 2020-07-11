All apartments in New Castle County
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:22 AM

16 WESTOVER CIR

16 Westover Circle · (866) 677-6937
Location

16 Westover Circle, New Castle County, DE 19807
Westover Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rarely available ranch home for rent in Westover Hills. Enjoy updated one-story living in one of Wilmington's most desirable communities. Enter the foyer to a nice open floor plan, fresh paint and refinished floors that flow through the entire home. A bright large living room with a stone, wood burning fireplace leads to a dining area and an updated kitchen. Kitchen upgrades include: new stainless appliances, quartz counter tops, painted wood cabinets, recessed lighting and more. The master bedroom has a renovated full bath and a decent closet. There are two additional bedrooms and a second full bath. There is also a first floor laundry room/mudroom and the garage provides plenty of storage. Welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 WESTOVER CIR have any available units?
16 WESTOVER CIR has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 WESTOVER CIR have?
Some of 16 WESTOVER CIR's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 WESTOVER CIR currently offering any rent specials?
16 WESTOVER CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 WESTOVER CIR pet-friendly?
No, 16 WESTOVER CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Castle County.
Does 16 WESTOVER CIR offer parking?
Yes, 16 WESTOVER CIR offers parking.
Does 16 WESTOVER CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 WESTOVER CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 WESTOVER CIR have a pool?
No, 16 WESTOVER CIR does not have a pool.
Does 16 WESTOVER CIR have accessible units?
No, 16 WESTOVER CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 16 WESTOVER CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 WESTOVER CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 WESTOVER CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 WESTOVER CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
