16 WESTOVER CIR

Rarely available ranch home for rent in Westover Hills. Enjoy updated one-story living in one of Wilmington's most desirable communities. Enter the foyer to a nice open floor plan, fresh paint and refinished floors that flow through the entire home. A bright large living room with a stone, wood burning fireplace leads to a dining area and an updated kitchen. Kitchen upgrades include: new stainless appliances, quartz counter tops, painted wood cabinets, recessed lighting and more. The master bedroom has a renovated full bath and a decent closet. There are two additional bedrooms and a second full bath. There is also a first floor laundry room/mudroom and the garage provides plenty of storage. Welcome home.