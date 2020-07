Amenities

This three bedroom, two bath super serene home located just minutes from the Delaware Bay in the coveted Caesar Rodney School District is the perfect slice of "home" you've been looking for! Very well maintained, with frequent updates & modern fixtures, this rental is truly one of a kind! Three nice sized bedrooms, and lots of outdoor space to spread out & enjoy the peace of "bay life" is calling your name! Do not hesitate, apply for this rental today!