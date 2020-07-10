/
apartments with washer dryer
43 Apartments for rent in Edgemoor, DE with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pennrose
4110 N Pine Street
4110 Pine Street, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
2178 sqft
GREAT North Wilmington Home - GREAT North Wilmington location! READY TO LEASE! 3 bedroom, 1 FULL bath Home! Wraparound Deck. NICE Back Yard.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Edgemoor
23 S Rodney Drive
23 South Rodney Drive, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3BR/1BA Townhouse in Edgemoor Gardens - Welcome to your new home! This 3BR/1BA end unit townhouse has been newly renovated. Fresh paint, new range, new washer and dryer, and new carpeting. Enjoy the fenced in backyard on a warm spring evening.
Results within 1 mile of Edgemoor
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
16 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$957
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Results within 5 miles of Edgemoor
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
2 Units Available
River's Bend
310 N Broad St, Carneys Point, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
921 sqft
The impressive residences at Rivers Bend Apartments in Carneys Point, NJ have been creatively designed to give you extraordinary use of both living and storage space.
Verified
Last updated May 19 at 12:29pm
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
Studio
$1,121
921 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hedgeville
424 S Van Buren St
424 South Van Buren Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Updated Townhome - Property Id: 45887 3br 1bth town home in the city for rent. Fully renovated with refinished hardwood floors and brand new carpets. Home offers a living room and separate full dining room as well as a large kitchen.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2408 Oakmere Road
2408 Oakmere Road, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2250 sqft
Rental in Chalfonte - Rare rental opportunity in the sought-after community of Chalfonte in the heart of North Wilmington and the Brandywine school district. Convenient to shopping, recreation, dining and major highways/transportation.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ninth Ward
1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2
1000 W 28th St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Triangle area, large renovated two bedroom apt. - Property Id: 163449 Recently renovated, large two bedroom apt. on second floor in a beautiful vintage stone house. Quiet neighborhood, plenty of street parking, nice neighbors.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ninth Ward
2715 N Broom St 1
2715 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Roomy two bedroom/two bath with lovely front porch - Property Id: 121047 Large two bedroom on first floor of a quiet vintage house in Triangle area. Just renovated, new kitchen, paint and carpet. Covered front porch, rear enclosed porch, patio.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Brandywine Village
2214 N Tatnall St
2214 Tatnall Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Fully Furnished Townhome - Property Id: 53507 Great home for rent ...fully furnished...close to city center. Wake up and take a walk or jog to Brandywine Park. Why drive when you can enjoy a nice walk to Rodney Square and the Market Street Mall.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cool Spring-Tilton Park
811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2
811 North Van Buren Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$895
Cool Springs Rental, Available Now - Cool Springs/Trolley Square second floor apartment, available now. One bedroom, one bath unit with Central AC, off street parking and within walking distance of Cool Spring Park and Reservoir.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
The Highlands
1701 N Union St
1701 North Union Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
Completely renovated 2bed,1bath apartment in Highly desirable neighborhood in Wilmington. 2nd fl apartment. Amenities included: central heat, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer in the unit.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Triangle
1904 N Broom St
1904 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1875 sqft
Available 07/15/20 1904 North Broom Street - Property Id: 313176 Fully renovated 3 bedroom 4 bathroom 1875 square foot Home.
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hedgeville
609 Maryland Avenue
609 Maryland Avenue, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1275 sqft
This property is only available for self-showings. If you inquire with interest to the property, you will be emailed a link from Rently with instruction on how to see the property on your own. . This newly refreshed 3 bedroom 1.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
79 Delaware Ave
79 Delaware Avenue, Penns Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Single family home near waterfront - Property Id: 313718 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313718 Property Id 313718 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5908612)
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Bayard Square
13 S BROOM STREET
13 South Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$875
1650 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom apartment on first floor, separate entrance, hardwood floors, washer/dryer on site, eat-in kitchen, convenient to public transportation, close to shopping and entertainment, call today for our showing schedule or visit us on the
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
265 MARKET STREET
265 Market Street, Carneys Point, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1062 sqft
Wonderful three bedroom single family home available for rent! This home offers plenty of space for you and your family, including a spacious family room, dedicated dining area, kitchen with range and refrigerator, and a dedicated mudroom/laundry
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
3860 GREEN STREET
3860 Green Street, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2225 sqft
In person showing starting on 7/8/2020. Just remodeled, Hardwood floor replaced carpets on both floors and fresh paint. Looks like new! Welcome to Darley Green.
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
Hedgeville
1006 ELM STREET
1006 Elm Street, Wilmington, DE
4 Bedrooms
$975
1025 sqft
Cute 3-4 bedroom City of Wilmington row-home with lots of historic charm, 2 full bathrooms, hardwood floors on first level, central air, fenced yard, washer/dryer on site, close to Riverfront attractions and entertainment, convenient to I95 and
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Hedgeville
428 S Jackson Street
428 South Jackson Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Holding All Showings & Additional Applications Due to Processing Multiple Applications - Townhouse 2 beds, Renovated - 1 bath, kitchen, living room, basement, washer dryer. Tenant is responsible to all utilities, yard maintenance and snow removal.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Forty Acres
1706 SHALLCROSS AVE #5
1706 Shallcross Avenue, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Third Floor unit available 8/5/2020. Nine year old, 12 unit Luxury Apartment Building built at 1704 and 1706 Shallcross Avenue in a great Trolley Square location.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Delaware Avenue
1300 DELAWARE AVE #2A
1300 Delaware Avenue, Wilmington, DE
Studio
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated studio apartment in a desirable city location. Located right on Delaware Avenue, the apartment is within walking distance to Trolley and has easy access to I-95.
Results within 10 miles of Edgemoor
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
30 Units Available
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln, Birmingham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,034
1425 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.