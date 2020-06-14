/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
37 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Edgemoor, DE
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
160 PALADIN DRIVE
160 Paladin Drive, Edgemoor, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
Coming Soon! See the 3D tour. Furnished!! Ready to move in instantly.
1 of 65
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
149 PALADIN
149 Paladin Drive, Edgemoor, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,495
550 sqft
Coming Soon! See the 3D tour. Furnished!! Ready to move in instantly.
Results within 1 mile of Edgemoor
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$957
668 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:15pm
Harlan
2 Units Available
Pebble HIll
3400 Miller Rd, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$880
643 sqft
Pebble Hill Apartments are an escape from city life allowing one to live in a community that provides a comfortable and gracious lifestyle, yet our convenient location keeps you close to everything.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Vandever Avenue
1 Unit Available
109 East 24th Street
109 East 24th Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$950
300 sqft
Beautiful room for rent $150 per week, Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/109-e-24th-st-wilmington-de-19802-usa-unit-1/dd0513cb-bc2f-4f4d-a7f0-8605f2a5dbf4 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5779281)
Results within 5 miles of Edgemoor
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$837
600 sqft
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
3 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,131
770 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM and 3:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
15 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,142
765 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
600 sqft
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 05:17pm
Delaware Avenue
6 Units Available
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,067
642 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Trolley Square close to downtown Wilmington and Interstate 95. Beautiful building with bright hardwood floors, new windows and lots of natural light.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated May 19 at 12:29pm
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,099
843 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
105 Christina Landing #1004
105 Christina Landing Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,350
830 sqft
105 Christina Landing #1004 Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! - Located on the Wilmington waterfront with great views.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cool Spring-Tilton Park
1 Unit Available
1000 W 8th St - 1A
1000 W 8th St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$895
1ST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT - One Bedroom with Den, 1 bath apartment for rent. This is a first floor flat located at the corner of 8th and Jackson Streets, convenient to downtown Wilmington and Trolley Square. Has Central AC and High Ceilings.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cool Spring-Tilton Park
1 Unit Available
811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2
811 North Van Buren Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$950
Cool Springs Rental, Available Now - Cool Springs/Trolley Square second floor apartment, available now. One bedroom, one bath unit with Central AC, off street parking and within walking distance of Cool Spring Park and Reservoir.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
503 N RODNEY STREET
503 North Rodney Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$850
3525 sqft
Cozy 1BR apt in secure building, close to everything, spacious rooms, on bus line, ready immediately call for a showing or visit us on the web, Section 8 welcome ~ Hope to hear from you soon!!!
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
201 N BROOM STREET
201 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$750
2625 sqft
1BR apt in secure building, spacious rooms, front porch, on bus route, great view of the city, call for a showing 302-762-3757 or visit us on the web at www.elmproperties.netSection 8 and DHAP welcome - Give us a call today!!!
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Triangle
1 Unit Available
904 MCCABE AVENUE
904 Mc Cabe Avenue, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
Lovely brick building, first floor apartment in the village-like neighborhood of the Triangle. Great character, near Salesianum High School.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Little Italy
1 Unit Available
1600 W 10TH ST #3
1600 West 10th Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,175
Completely renovated one bedroom apartment with a bonus room that would work great as an office. Enter the kitchen to find brand new appliances, cabinets and quartz counter tops.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
1400 DELAWARE #A1
1400 Delaware Ave, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,395
Newly renovated and spacious one bedroom apartment a block away from popular Trolley Square with a parking space. This first floor apartment has a modern feel in a beautiful historic building and offers a lot of living space.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Forty Acres
1 Unit Available
1717 DELAWARE AVENUE
1717 Delaware Avenue, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
Room for Rent! Located in the heart of Trolley Square, there is a efficiency unit on the 3rd floor. This rental property is a taco lover's dream sitting above Anejo Grill & Tequila Bar.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
18 1/2 Valley rd
18 1/2 Valley Rd, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$825
500 sqft
Very large one bedroom (could possible be used as a 2 bedroom), with a living room. Upstairs apartment Multi-family apartment building
Results within 10 miles of Edgemoor
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
18 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$947
650 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
The Garrison
505 West 7th Street, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,517
876 sqft
At The Garrison, enjoy modern apartments in charming and historic New Castle, Delaware. We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
25 Units Available
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln, Birmingham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,371
695 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.