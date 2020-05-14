23 S Rodney Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

3BR/1BA Townhouse in Edgemoor Gardens - Welcome to your new home! This 3BR/1BA end unit townhouse has been newly renovated. Fresh paint, new range, new washer and dryer, and new carpeting. Enjoy the fenced in backyard on a warm spring evening. There is a private driveway with additional street parking. This home has central air to keep cool during the hot summer months.



Special Clauses: 1) No smoking 2) Pets allowed with owner approval and pet deposit 3) Tenant responsible for all utilities including gas, electric, water, sewer, trash, cable/internet. 4) Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal. 5) Please apply at www.idealsolutions247.com



